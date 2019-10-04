T-Mobile is reportedly stopping sale of the OnePlus 7 Pro across all its outlets in the U.S. as a new model looms over the horizon. It seems that the impending launch of the OnePlus 7T might be the reason why. Analysts likewise suspect the manufacturer wants to avoid overcrowding its lineup of smartphones. The network is an official partner of the brand, which means buyers would need to look elsewhere to purchase the handset.

It seems that this decision goes against its previous statement wherein the OnePlus 7T would be sold alongside the OnePlus 7 Pro. According to PCMag the change is for the better, to avoid confusing consumers. The upcoming model shares some elements with the Pro, with some adjustments made to lower the price as well. While T-Mobile is not the only carrier offering the device, others might soon follow as the 7T arrives.

Customers checking the T-Mobile website claim that it's no longer possible to order the OnePlus 7 Pro online. Instead, the page redirects people to a page giving directions to the carrier's nearest retail outlet. Furthermore, users are saying the map is not even indicating which store has it available. According to T-Mobile, the reason for the unavailability is "due to low inventory" as reported by The Verge. However, this implies the carrier is not planning to restock the phone to free up space for the 7T.

Key details about the OnePlus 7T include a 6.55-inch display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+. It is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC running Android 10 out-of-the-box. It features a triple-camera setup with 48, 12 and 16-megapixel sensors. Unlike the 7 Pro, it no longer houses a motorised pop-up selfie camera and goes with a teardrop-shaped notch that houses a front-facing shooter.

With its 90 Hz Fluid Display, top-tier hardware, and powerful optimizations, everything you do is faster and smoother on the #OnePlus7T. — OnePlus (@oneplus) September 26, 2019

The OnePlus 7 Pro appears to be the first time the company has offered a premium version of its flagship models. All the ones that came before it followed a different pattern wherein only a single model is presented. Dubbed the flagship-killer of smartphones, the brand has been reportedly associated with a mid-range cost for flagship specs. With a lower price, T-Mobile could see better sales with the 7T.