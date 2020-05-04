Even with the global COVID-19 pandemic causing problems for the smartphone industry, it is not stopping manufacturers from releasing new products. Earlier this year, Samsung made the first move as it released the Galaxy Z Flip along with the Galaxy S20 series in February. This was shortly followed by Huawei when the P40 series debuted in April, trailed by the 2020 iPhone SE and OnePlus 8 series. Unfortunately for the latter, an issue with the display was reported shortly after it hit retailers, but it seems that a firmware update fixes the problem.

OnePlus has been always been lauded by the tech industry for the value it offers. In fact, there was a time when it was branded as a "flagship-killer" each time the company refreshes its hardware. While its past few releases were priced more aggressively, there were hardly any complaints highlighted during launch. However, the latest model purportedly suffers from a display issue wherein users notice a greenish tint. This appears to plague both variants but is more prevalent on the Pro version.

Thankfully, the manufacturer quickly acknowledged the problem and developed a fix along with some improvements. Owners of the OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro should check their smartphones to see if the new firmware is available for download. Units issued in Europe will see it as OxygenOS 10.5.4, while the Indian and International handsets list it as OxygenOS 10.5.5. Despite the varying labels, the changelog information supplied confirms it is the same.

Notebookcheck confirms that it addresses the bug that causes the AMOLED display to have a greenish tint or in some cases black crush as well. Even though it was not listed on the changelogs, users report the issue was resolved after the latest OxygenOS update. For those curious as to what was included, OnePlus, notes that it enhances system/communication stability and improves the overall performance of the camera.

The OnePlus 8 series is not the only 2020 flagship to encounter issues upon launch. The Galaxy S20 series was quickly criticised after its release when problems with the autofocus were pointed out by owners. Furthermore, the biometric security reliability of the previous models was likely the subject of complaints in 2019.