Similar to every other smartphone manufacturer right now, OnePlus should be working on its next handset. Industry insiders are already sharing specifications from several sources and it appears that the next wave of premium mobile phones is going to be powerful. Now a new leak reveals almost the entire spec sheet of its upcoming devices. These include the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Lite, and OnePlus 8 Pro.

Since its first OnePlus smartphone came out, the Chinese brand's products have been recognized for its high-end specifications despite the modest price. Thus, it earned the label "flagship killer" for overpowering its more expensive rivals. For a while, the company was releasing a single model for each generation, which was eventually followed by incremental upgrades.

Recently, it has followed the trend wherein there is more than one version each time. The OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8, and OnePlus 8 Lite are slated to come out in 2020, reports Pocket-lint. The leaks were allegedly posted on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. The information listed might not by final, but it does give consumers an insight as to what model should fit their needs.

OnePlus 8

This is the standard model which promises flagship performance and outstanding build quality. As such, the OnePlus 8 will launch with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Since the chipset is only sold as a bundle with a 5G modem, it will have the Snapdragon X55 on board as well. There is no word if a 4G version might be available as well.

There are two storage sizes available: 128 GB and 256 GB with 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM, respectively. The display will be a 6.4-inch AMOLED with full HD resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, instead of a notch, the 32-megapixel front-facing camera will be housed within a hole-punch.

Powering the device is a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 30W Warp Charging technology. The main camera module supposedly houses a 64, 20, and 12-megapixel sensor.

OnePlus 8 Lite

In many ways, this entry-level handset will resemble the standard model. However, there are some components that have been replaced to make it more affordable. Instead of Qualcomm, this version will rely on a MediaTek 100 chipset.

It will have 8 GB of RAM for both 128 GB and 256 GB variants. The selfie camera was not specified, but the main shooter will be a three-camera setup with a 48-megapixel, 16-megapixel, and 12-megapixel arrangement.

OnePlus 8 Pro

Sitting on the top of the trio is the premium model that flaunts a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a Quad HD resolution. The refresh rate also gets a big bump to 120 Hz from the 90 Hz of the other two. It was also indicated that the OnePlus 8 Pro will have an under-display fingerprint scanner, which is likely from Qualcomm.

It is 5G-ready with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon X55 combo. Storage options along with the RAM is the same as the OnePlus 8. The main and secondary cameras appear to be the same as the ones on the latter but will add a Time of Flight sensor for the front and back. The battery gets an upgrade to 4,500 mAh with support for 50W charging.