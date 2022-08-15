OnePlus could be on the verge of unveiling its first-ever foldable smartphone.

Foldable devices have taken the smartphone realm by storm. They have been creating a buzz for quite some time now. Some of the most notable brands have jumped on the foldable smartphone bandwagon lately. To recap, Samsung recently launched its latest Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 foldable smartphones.

Likewise, Xiaomi launched its much-awaited Mix Fold 2 foldable smartphone earlier this month. Also, the Razr 2022 went official recently, featuring a foldable P-OLED display.

Now, OnePlus co-founder Pete Lau has sparked foldable phone rumours on Twitter. Taking to the social media platform, Lau indicated that OnePlus is gearing up to enter the foldable device segment soon. He posted a series of pictures with the caption, "What do you think this is?"

The photos seem to be the hinge mechanism for a smartphone. Now, there is a possibility that Lau is showing off the hinge mechanism that will be used in the brand's maiden foldable phone. In other words, the OnePlus foldable phone could be in the offing.

Regrettably, Lau did not divulge any key details of the purported foldable device. So, the moniker and design of OnePlus' first foldable handset is still a mystery. However, the OnePlus foldable is likely to bear a striking resemblance to the Oppo Find N.

Meanwhile, the word on the street is that the OnePlus foldable phone will launch in 2023. With OnePlus' arrival in the foldable segment, there will be more competition. Also, the brand's entry into the booming segment could lead to the launch of better products.

However, it will be pretty disappointing if OnePlus ends up launching an Oppo Find N replica with Hasselblad branded cameras. Samsung is currently at the forefront of the foldable smartphone market.

The South Korean tech giant has been constantly improving its devices. Samsung is also sparing no effort in a bid to make its devices accessible to more people. Likewise, Xiaomi is leaving no stone unturned to attract more buyers for the Mix Fold 2.

Notably, it is one of the thinnest foldable phones available on the market today. In the meantime, Oppo is prepping to launch the much-awaited Find N successor. Also, it is reportedly planning to launch a slew of foldable devices later this year.