OnePlus is on the verge of unveiling the OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R, and a tablet dubbed the OnePlus Pad. This will be the Chinese consumer electronic giant's maiden Android tablet. So, OnePlus is sparing no effort to build hype around the OnePlus Pad.

In line with this, the company recently confirmed the OnePlus Pad will feature a stylus and a keyboard. Now, just ahead of the launch, the OnePlus Pad's specifications have popped up on the internet, courtesy of tipster Abhishek Yadav.

The recently leaked specs corroborate past leaks that indicated the OnePlus Pad will sport an 11.6-inch display panel. According to Yadav, the OnePlus Pad will pack a competent MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor. The tablet's LCD display supports a 2.8K pixel resolution.

OnePlus Pad specifications.



- 11.6" 2.8K LCD display with 144Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ and dolby vision

- Mediatek dimensity 9000 chipset

- 13MP rear camera

- 8MP front camera

- 9500mAh battery 67 watt charging

- Stylus support#OnePlus #OnePlusPad pic.twitter.com/LgdgqhyWu8 — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) February 6, 2023

Moreover, it supports a 144Hz refresh rate. Aside from this, the screen might have HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support. The octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor is fabbed on a 4nm fabrication process. Under the hood, the upcoming Android tablet features a Mali-G710 MC10 GPU for graphics.

Regrettably, details about the tablet's memory storage configuration are still scarce. In the photography department, the OnePlus Pad will reportedly house a circular module for the 13MP main camera. Upfront, the tablet will probably have an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calling.

Yadav also claims the OnePlus Pad will use a 9500mAh battery to draw its juices. The tipster suggests this cell will support 67W fast charging. A teaser video for the OnePlus Pad has gone live on the company's India website.

The teaser confirms the presence of a stereo speaker setup. Aside from this, the edges of the tablet feature Dolby Atmos. The keyboard will attach to the tablet using magnetic pins. The device shows the tablet in an eye-catching Green colour option.

However, the brand will probably launch the tablet in other colour options. The company is slated to unveil about six products at the impending event. Aside from the two aforesaid smartphones, the brand will launch OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, Buds Pro 2, and a OnePlus Mechanical Keyboard.