OnePlus is on the verge of unveiling the much-awaited OnePlus 11 smartphone. In the meantime, the Chinese consumer electronics giant is poking fun at Samsung. OnePlus is even taking digs at the steep price tag the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S23 series carries.

Taking to its official Twitter account, OnePlus has made jokes about Apple. Now, the company is doling out a whopping $200 extra trade-in credit for Galaxy smartphone users in the US. All you need to do to avail yourself of this offer is to exchange your Galaxy phone for the OnePlus 11 5G.

The Korean smartphone manufacturer recently revealed the pricing of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The highest-end model in the Galaxy S23 lineup has a starting price of $1,199 in the US. OnePlus blasted Samsung for not offering a charger in the box while bringing a huge 200MP camera on the Ultra model.

Furthermore, OnePlus has mocked Samsung for retaining the design of last year's Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Galaxy S23 Ultra clearly resembles its outgoing predecessor. As if that weren't enough, the company tweeted that Samsung is only good at watching movies on phones, but can't make them.

Aside from this, OnePlus actually explained why it thinks Samsung phones carry the Galaxy moniker. "Why do they call it the Galaxy?" the company replied saying, "Astronomical pricing." In fact, OnePlus USA went on to ask consumers why are they willing to pay $1199 for 'Ultra'?"

If you're as unimpressed with #SamsungUnpacked as we are, you can trade in your Samsung and pre order a #OnePlus11 for an extra $200 credit!https://t.co/RAIKC4Mx0A https://t.co/59ZvKKgm9x pic.twitter.com/DHl16GNl00 — OnePlus➕ (@OnePlus_USA) February 1, 2023

It looks like Samsung is getting a taste of its medicine. To those unaware, Samsung has taken multiple digs at its rival Apple in the past. Notably, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of Samsung's most powerful smartphones. The device is available for purchase in multiple RAM and storage options.

Moreover, you can choose between a slew of eye-catching colourways. This includes Cream, Green, and Phantom Black. You can get your hands on some exclusive colour options such as Sky Blue, Lime, Red, and Graphite by heading straight to Samsung.com.

The Galaxy S23+ comes in Cream and Phantom Black colours. Likewise, the vanilla Galaxy S23 is available in Lavender, Green, Phantom Black, and Cream finishes.