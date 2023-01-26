OnePlus will be hosting its much-awaited Cloud 11 event on February 7th. The Chinese consumer electronics giant recently confirmed that the upcoming global launch event would give OnePlus fans a lot more to cheer about than previously expected.

To those unaware, the Cloud 11 event was initially slated to launch only the OnePlus 11 and the Buds Pro 2. However, the company has now decided to unveil a myriad of other products alongside the aforesaid devices. For instance, the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R smartphones, and OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro are likely to debut alongside the OnePlus mechanical keyboard during the Cloud 11 event.

OnePlus Pad

Nord 3/CE 3 series

Fitness tracker

Nord Buds 2

and some more products are also seemingly in the pipeline.

Loads of OnePlus/Nord products launching soon. — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) January 26, 2023

Apparently, OnePlus' first-ever tablet dubbed the OnePlus Pad will also make its debut at the event. However, the company is still mum on its maiden tablet's key features. Also, details about the OnePlus Pad's key specifications are still scarce.

Nonetheless, a microsite for the OnePlus 11 5G smartphone has gone live on the company's official website. Interestingly, the microsite has a dedicated section for the upcoming OnePlus tablet. The OEM might reveal more details about its maiden tablet in this section ahead of the launch event.

The section currently says, "What more can you expect?" and "Boxes come in all shapes and sizes." Also, it comprises a drawing of a tablet. According to a report by GizmoChina, the OnePlus Pad might feature symmetrical slim bezels on three sides. We will probably get our first glimpse into the upcoming tablet's design in the days leading up to Cloud 11 event.

The word on the street is that OnePlus has been working on this tablet for quite some time now. So, it is safe to assume that the OnePlus Pad will finally go official on February 7. In other words, the Chinese tech firm is prepping to expand its already impressive product portfolio this year.

The purported tablet recently entered a private testing stage in India. Aside from this, the OnePlus Pad bagged the EUIPO trademark last year. The upcoming tablet could turn out to be a revamped version of Oppo's existing tablets. Moreover, the OnePlus Pad will be easy on the pocketbook.