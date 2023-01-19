OnePlus is prepping to unveil its new 5G-ready mid-range smartphone dubbed the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G. The handset is reportedly in the testing phase in India.

To recap, the Nord CE 3 made an appearance online last week in the form of leaked live images. Now, a reliable tipster has shared the full OnePlus Nord CE 3 specifications (via 91mobiles).

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Larry live images.



- 6.7" IPS LCD FHD+ display

120Hz refresh rate

- Snapdragon 695

- Android 13

- 3.5mm audio jack

- 108MP+2MP rear

- 16MP front camera

The recently leaked specifications corroborate past leaks that indicated the Nord CE 3 will sport an IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The recently leaked specifications corroborate past leaks that indicated the Nord CE 3 will sport an IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Notably, this is a major downgrade compared to the existing Nord CE 2.

This 6.7-inch size screen will support Full HD+ (2400 X 1080 pixel) resolution. Also, it will support HDR10 and offer an aspect ratio of 20: 9.

Moreover, the report suggests the upcoming OnePlus phone will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. This processor will be paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The Nord CE 3 will reportedly ship with up to 256GB of storage. The device is expected to boot Android 13 with a layer of OxygenOS on top.

In the photography department, the handset will feature a triple rear camera setup and an LED flash. This includes a 108MP camera sensor. Aside from this, the phone could come with two 2MP sensors for depth and macro shots.

Upfront, the Nord CE 3 might house a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calling. The side edge will probably accommodate the fingerprint scanner.

For connectivity, the handset has a Type-C charging port and a 3.5mm audio jack. A 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support will be powering the entire system.

If these leaked specifications are anything to go by, the Nord CE 3 will be a downgrade compared to the current-gen Nord CE 2. Also, the upcoming handset seems to draw inspiration from the Nord CE 2 Lite for its outward appearance.

While OnePlus is still mum on the exact launch date of the Nord CE 3, some reports suggest the smartphone will go official sometime in Q2.