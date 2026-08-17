A bizarre photograph allegedly showing political messages scrawled in dust on a US Air Force aircraft has gone viral online, with one phrase drawing particular attention, 'Operation Epstein Fury'.

The image appears to show part of a military aircraft marked with references to Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, Israel and the ongoing war with Iran. But there is a crucial catch.

The photograph has not been independently authenticated, and it remains unclear who wrote the messages. That uncertainty has fuelled further debate over the image's origin and authenticity.

U.S. Military mocks President Trump on the wing of a KC-135 Aircraft in the Persian Gulf. pic.twitter.com/GXE2LVmvXq — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) August 16, 2026

'Operation Epstein Fury' Goes Viral

The most provocative message allegedly written on the aircraft is 'Operation Epstein Fury', a mocking twist on the US military's official name for its campaign against Iran, Operation Epic Fury. US Central Command launched Operation Epic Fury on 28 February 2026.

The nickname is not entirely new. It has circulated online as a political attack on the Trump administration since the operation began, but seeing the phrase allegedly written on a US military aircraft has given it renewed attention.

A Reddit post featuring the photograph attracted thousands of reactions, with users debating whether the writing reflects genuine frustration among deployed personnel or whether the image has been misrepresented.

This image was sent to me from the field. These are messages US servicemen in the Persian Gulf have scribbled on the dust of an aircraft flap.



"Be a good guy and do what Israel tells you to"



"Operation Epstein Fury"



"Peace deal #64 incoming... ALL THIS FOR THE HOLY LAND"



I… pic.twitter.com/Zc6JwKtNV0 — Trita Parsi (@tparsi) August 16, 2026

What the Alleged Graffiti Says

'Operation Epstein Fury' is only part of the image. Other phrases allegedly scrawled in the dust include 'Peace deal #64 incoming... ALL THIS FOR THE HOLY LAND', along with references to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and crude political comments about Israel.

One message reportedly reads, 'Be a good goy and do what Israel tells you to!!!', while another says, 'I LOVE ISRAEL I AM A GOOD GOYIM'.

BREAKING: US servicemen in the Persian Gulf have scribbled messages on the dust of an aircraft flap, per an image from the field sent to Trita Parsi.



The messages include:



"Be a good goy and do what Israel tells you to"



"Operation Epstein Fury"



"Peace deal #64 incoming...… pic.twitter.com/IRCaltbFOh — The Hormuz Letter (@HormuzLetter) August 16, 2026

The combination is striking because the messages appear to bring together three highly charged subjects: Trump's political controversies, US policy toward Israel and America's military involvement in the region.

None of the messages establishes who wrote them, and there is currently no independently verified evidence that they represent the views of US service members.

Trita Parsi Claims Servicemen Wrote It

Political commentator Trita Parsi was among those who circulated the photograph. Parsi said the image was sent to him by a source in the region and claimed the messages had been written by US service members in the Persian Gulf in the dust on part of the aircraft.

Current reporting has repeated Parsi's account but has not independently established its provenance. He also said he spoke with a service member who described a different atmosphere from previous conflicts, arguing that the current operation had 'no morale behind it'.

According to Parsi's account, the service member said the lack of morale mattered significantly to personnel deployed to undesirable locations indefinitely.

If independently verified, that account could make the photograph more significant than an isolated example of political graffiti by suggesting dissatisfaction among at least some deployed personnel.

For now, however, the alleged service member has not been publicly identified, and Parsi's account does not independently establish who wrote the messages.

Why the KC-135 Identification Matters

The aircraft has been identified by Parsi and online users as a KC-135R Stratotanker, a US Air Force aerial refuelling aircraft used to extend the range and endurance of other military aircraft. The precise aircraft shown in the viral photograph has not been independently confirmed.

That makes the claimed identification particularly provocative. If authentic, the alleged writing would have appeared on an aircraft of the same type being used to support US air operations against Iran.

The KC-135 has played a documented role in the conflict, with US Central Command publishing footage of the tanker refuelling F-35A Lightning II and F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft during Operation Epic Fury on 5 April.

CENTCOM's official fact sheet also lists the KC-135 among the US aircraft deployed for Operation Epic Fury.

Questions Swirl Around the Photo

Online military and aviation communities have been scrutinising the photograph, with some users debating the aircraft's details, its apparent location and who would have had access to the surface shown.

Others have openly questioned whether the image is genuine. Those discussions do not prove the photograph is fake. Nor do they prove that the people who wrote the messages were US service members.

They do, however, raise fundamental questions about its provenance: where was the photograph taken, when was it taken and who actually wrote the words?

IBTimes UK has not independently authenticated the photograph or established the identity or military status of whoever wrote the messages. The US Air Force and US Central Command have not publicly confirmed the image's authenticity.

A Viral Image With a Bigger Question

The alleged Trump-Epstein graffiti is the most attention-grabbing element of the photograph, but the deeper story is the uncertainty surrounding it.

If the image is authentic and the messages really were written by deployed US personnel, it could offer a rare indication of political frustration among some personnel involved in the conflict. But even then, it would represent the views of whoever wrote them, not the US military as a whole.

If the image is fabricated or misrepresented, its rapid spread would instead demonstrate how an unverified photograph can become part of a broader political narrative before its origins are established.

For now, 'Operation Epstein Fury' remains a phrase visible in an unauthenticated viral photograph, rather than evidence of broader dissent among US service members against Trump or Operation Epic Fury. Establishing where the image originated and who wrote the messages will be crucial to determining its significance.