President Donald Trump's secret jet swap in Ankara, Turkey, has triggered anger among senior White House staff and members of the travelling press pool, who reportedly did not know they were left aboard a potential decoy aircraft during an alleged Iranian missile threat last month.

The incident took place on 8 July after Trump attended a NATO summit in Turkey. According to reports, he initially boarded the older aircraft commonly used as Air Force One, before being moved in secret to a smaller military jet. Staff members and journalists remained on the first plane, believing the president was still travelling with them.

Trump Jet Swap Kept Staff in the Dark

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For context, the operation was reportedly organised to conceal Trump's location after US officials detected a possible Iranian threat.

The president had been travelling on a newer aircraft donated by Qatar, but the plane reportedly lacked some of the defensive systems required for the security situation.

Trump publicly suggested that the older Air Force One would be used for part of the journey home. He was then reportedly transferred via a catering truck to a C-32A military aircraft, which flew him from Ankara to a US military base in the United Kingdom. He later returned to the older presidential aircraft before appearing in front of cameras.

Trump said on Tuesday that he had acted on advice from the Secret Service.

'I just did what [the Secret Service] told me,' he said in Ohio.

The explanation has done little to calm the backlash. A high-ranking Trump staff member told reporter Brian Karem: 'Apparently not. He got off the plane and left us there.'

The same staff member described those left aboard as 'potential sitting ducks in the event of a missile attack'. The allegation is particularly awkward because Trump had previously joked that he would 'go first' if Air Force One came under attack.

'How would you feel if you were cannon fodder?' another senior staff member said, according to Karem's report.

At least two journalists also reportedly told Karem they had prepared for future travel with the presidential press pool and had their 'affairs in order'. That detail, more than the elaborate catering-truck manoeuvre itself, captures why the story has landed so badly inside the administration.

Security operations are expected to involve secrecy. Leaving people in the dark while they remain exposed is a different matter.

Iran Threat Raises Questions About Air Force One

The reported jet swap has also drawn attention to the limits of presidential security planning. The White House and the Secret Service have not publicly detailed the precise nature of the threat, and Raw America's account relies partly on unnamed sources. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the claims about the reactions of individual staff members.

There is also disagreement over how much senior officials knew. Reports have said Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent were among those who travelled on the aircraft Trump had secretly left. However, reports said Rubio was aware of the switch and the potential threat, while Bessent may have known but was not certain.

That distinction matters. The central criticism is not simply that Trump was moved to a safer aircraft. Protecting the president during a credible threat is plainly a legitimate priority. The question is whether journalists, aides and other officials were knowingly used as unwitting decoys.

Karem reported that Rubio responded with a slight grin before leaving when reporters asked him about the operation. That reaction cannot, by itself, establish what the secretary knew or thought. It does, however, suggest the episode has unsettled the administration's usual choreography.

Former Clinton press secretary Joe Lockhart offered a direct comparison with a similar security operation involving former President Bill Clinton in Pakistan in 2000. Lockhart said Clinton's team rejected using journalists and civilians as decoys and ensured members of the press were told that the president would not be travelling on their aircraft.

'There is simply no reason why we should accept that behaviour, and the reporters and the staff who were left behind have every reason to be upset,' Lockhart said. 'The president's life is paramount. But that's not an excuse for forgetting everyone else.'

The White House Correspondents' Association has not issued a public statement about the Ankara operation, although it has reportedly told members that discussions with the White House are under way.

And that is where the jet swap leaves the administration, with the threat still partly undisclosed, the official account incomplete and some of the president's own staff asking what, exactly, they were expected to risk.