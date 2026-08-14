Donald Trump is facing criticism after reports revealed that the US president was secretly moved off Air Force One during a trip to Turkey amid what officials described as a credible threat linked to Iran.

The extraordinary security operation reportedly saw Trump leave the presidential aircraft without the journalists and senior officials travelling with him being told about the change. Air Force One then departed with staff and members of the White House press corps still aboard, effectively turning the aircraft into a decoy.

The revelation has prompted accusations that members of the media and Trump's own staff were unknowingly placed in danger as part of the operation. However, the use of a decoy aircraft was reportedly intended to protect the president from a potential attack rather than deliberately expose those remaining aboard.

Why Was Trump Secretly Moved From Air Force One?

According to reports, the incident occurred after Trump's attendance at a NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey. During his speech, the US President declared that his name is now on top of Iran's kill list, which most likely prompted the escape plan.

Trump had publicly boarded the presidential aircraft as expected. However, the Secret Service and military subsequently arranged for him to leave the plane and transfer to a smaller government aircraft.

The Washington Post reported that Trump was moved using an airport catering vehicle, allowing the transfer to take place away from public view. His original aircraft then departed separately.

The operation reportedly followed intelligence indicating a specific threat involving Iran. Reports have described the concern as a possible missile attack, although many operational details remain classified.

Trump later confirmed that the aircraft switch had taken place, saying the decision was made by the Secret Service and military because the plane he had originally boarded was considered to be at greater risk.

Critics Question the Use of the Media as a 'Decoy'

The most controversial aspect of the episode has been the fact that journalists and members of Trump's administration apparently remained aboard the original aircraft without knowing that the president had already been moved.

Critics have therefore described the arrangement as using the White House press corps and staff as unwitting 'decoys.'

The report stated that the revelation triggered anger among journalists, while Democratic lawmakers have called for more information about the circumstances surrounding the operation.

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The criticism centres less on Trump's decision to protect himself from a credible threat and more on the lack of information provided to those who remained on the aircraft.

Some security experts, however, have defended the basic concept of using deception when protecting a president travelling through a potentially dangerous region.

Retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Robert 'Buzz' Patterson, who previously carried the presidential nuclear football, said decoy aircraft and secret movements have been used as security measures by previous administrations. He warned that publicly revealing too many details about such operations could itself create risks.

Was Trump Really No. 1 On Iran's Kill List?

The incident has also been linked online to claims that Trump was Iran's 'No. 1' assassination target.

Reports do indicate that US officials were concerned about a credible threat from Iran, but claims about a specific ranked 'kill list' should be treated cautiously unless confirmed by US intelligence or Iranian officials.

What is established is that American officials considered the threat serious enough to secretly alter the president's travel arrangements. The White House has not publicly disclosed all of the intelligence behind the decision, meaning much of the operational detail surrounding the incident remains unknown.