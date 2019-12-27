The Oppo Reno 3 Pro and Reno 3 are 5G-ready models slated to be ship out before the year ends. Modern mid-range handsets can easily pass off for premium-tier and it seems that manufacturers are even catching up with the latest wireless standards. Even though both of the aforementioned devices are classified as middle-tier units, each one is equipped with different chipsets. It seems that in 2020, consumers will see even more brands fully adopt 5G technology as mobile networks likewise shift to the new wireless communication standard.

Despite being in the market for quite some time now, Oppo made a name for itself when it showcased the Find X. Its design was somewhat revolutionary for flagship-tier handsets of its time. What contributed to its success was the unique approach to eliminate the controversial display notch.

While other brands attempted to shrink the cutout, the Chinese manufacturer went with another solution. It housed the front-facing camera and main imaging sensors within a motorised section that slides up when activated.

Hence, it comes as surprise for Oppo to ditch the pop-up front-facing cameras of the Reno 2 series. The Reno 3 Pro and Reno 3 will no longer have motorised selfie shooters on board. Instead, one will have a conventional teardrop notch, while the other will use a hole-punch design.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro

Among the two models, the Reno 3 Pro will rely on a Qualcomm 765 silicon. As detailed by a related report. This is the mid-range chipset that debuted earlier this month at the Snapdragon Summit 2019. Unlike the range-topper Snapdragon 865, which is being sold as a bundle with the Snapdragon X55 5G modem, its 5G wireless communication module is directly integrated into the SoC.

It sports a 6.5-inch OLED display with a smooth 90 Hz refresh rate with a punch-hole front-mounted 32-megapixel camera on the top left corner. The manufacturer notes that it will have a 180 Hz touch detection rate for superior response time intended for gaming, GSMArena explains.

Imaging capabilities showcase a four-camera module comprised of a 48-megapixel, 13-megapixel, 8-megapixel, and 2-megapixel array. It is powered by a 4,025 mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 technology. The handset will have Android 10 with ColorOS 7 out of the box.

Oppo Reno 3

Some of the features of this model are similar to its more expensive cousin, but there are notable differences as well. The silicon within its frame is a MediaTek Dimensity 1000L and offers full support for 5G technology. The selfie sensor is the same from the Pro version but is housed within a teardrop cutout.

Another key difference is the quad-camera setup, which now comes with a 64-megapixel, 8-megapixel, with two other sensors that were unspecified by Oppo.

Release date and pricing

The two mobile phones are scheduled to hit retailers on Tuesday, December 31. Each model will offer four colourways with shifting shades depending on the viewing angle. The Oppo Reno 3 Pro will cost around $530, while the Oppo Reno 3 is priced at $485.