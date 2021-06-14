Thomas Markle claimed Oprah Winfrey is using Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to further increase her popularity and promote her new shows.

The duchess' estranged father shared his thoughts on the royals' relationship with the talk show host after their explosive interview in March. He said "Oprah Winfrey is playing Harry and Meghan" and "exploiting" their situation.

"I think she's using them to build her network and her new shows, and I think she's taking advantage of a very weakened man and getting him to say things that you just shouldn't be saying on television," Thomas said in his interview with "60 Minutes in Australia" that aired on Sunday.

He said he is "not attacking Oprah" but thinks the Duke of Sussex is "being put in a position where he's saying things he'll never be able to take back," which he believes to be a "horrible thing." "It seems to me that she's pushing it to get more and more out of it, and Apple stock is going up," the retired Hollywood lighting director continued, referring to "The Me You Can't See" docuseries she co-produced with Prince Harry.

"Her show is going up. So to have someone bare their soul on four, five different shows to 50, 60 million people, even Dr. Phil wouldn't do that," he added.

Talking about the Apple TV+ series, he said he has seen "some of it" but believes it to be a "set up." The 76-year old, who now lives in Mexico, claimed that Winfrey must be "patting herself on the back and making a lot of money on this." He is certain that she gives the Duke and Duchess of Sussex money, but claimed it does not compensate "for what they're doing."

As for his relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Thomas said he is "waiting for them to get to me." He has reportedly tried reaching out to them but is "never getting through." He also admitted that he offered to do an exclusive interview with Winfrey, as he thinks that it is unfair "to tell this story without hearing my story." He said he left a letter at her gate with his phone number and email but has not gotten a response. Despite this, he said he gives the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and his new granddaughter Lilibet "all the love and best wishes in the world."