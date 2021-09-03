Oprah Winfrey is all set to go to the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, where she has been nominated in the "Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series of Special" for her explosive tell-all interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released in March this year.

However, the talk show host will have to choose whom she will take with her to the award show, as she has received only four tickets due to social-distancing guidelines amid COVID-19. Though Harry and Meghan's shocking revelations had garnered millions of viewers for the interview, it is Winfrey's production team that has been technically nominated for the award.

A source told DailyMail.com that it is Winfrey who "holds the golden tickets and decision in her hands as to who attends." With only three tickets to share between the couple and her production crew, the television presenter has found herself in a quandary.

Emmy chiefs have restricted all the nominees to just four tickets, while leaving the decision to them on who to bring to the indoor-outdoor seating event being held on the Event Deck at L.A. Live, behind the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 19. A statement from the Academy and CBS earlier this month read, "Although invitations have just been mailed out, nominated teams of three or more will now be limited to no more than four tickets per nomination. Unfortunately, this means not all nominees will be able to attend this year's awards."

An LA publicist said that Winfrey is facing a "tough choice" in this case "because there is a professional and personal list to invite." The publicist explained, "The four ticket allocation is a hard rule. Everyone is the same with the four invitees being decided by the show boss or leading star. For Harry and Meghan that means Oprah, who is the star and production boss, who has the final say."

"The Emmys usually has stars attend with agents, PRs, stylists, managers and also loved ones. It is now a tough call for the talent on who they feel should be their plus one... and then another two!" the source added.

The insider explained that there might be a way out of it, as the award show is being aired by CBS which had also broadcast the nominated interview of Harry and Meghan. The channel might try to "bend the rules" for the British royals, which would also mean extra buzz around the event.

"Obviously they have their own allocation of tickets, so they have the potential to bring in Harry and Meghan as comps for them. That remains an option, but comes with all sorts of implications," the source said, noting that the move might upset many network executives, show runners and stars, as well as other category nominees and talent.

"Harry and Meghan attending would be a huge deal for the broadcast. Whether it would draw in extra audiences is a question of waiting and seeing. However if the show won and either one of them spoke that would certainly make huge waves and all important headlines," the insider said.