Oprah Winfrey's love and admiration for Tina Turner is no secret. However, the talk show host recently revealed that she was so star-struck with Turner that she lost a bit of control of her body and had kind of a "near-death" experience.

In an appearance on the Clive Davis virtual Grammy bash on Saturday, Winfrey recalled the time when she joined Turner on stage to sing "Simply the Best" at one of her concerts. She said: "I've heard many people describe being out of body as some kind of near-death experience, so maybe I was near death and didn't know it." Turner, 81, was not in attendance at the Zoom event that helped raise money for the Grammy museum.

Winfrey said she remembered losing control of her legs when she appeared on stage to join the musician, who is widely referred to as the "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll." She told Davis: "I remember thinking, 'Oh, knees knocking, that's actually a thing that happens, so let me keep my knees apart, so they don't shake together. I have never been so out-of-body, so out of my own comfort zone, out of my realm of what is normal for me."

The 67-year-old further revealed that she forced herself to relax for the last "minute and 36 seconds" of the song because she wanted to savor the moment, and that's when she saw the stadium for the first time. "I could see her for the first time, and it's still one of the most memorable moments of my life — and most nervous," she confessed.

Winfrey made another revelation during the interview, about late singer Whitney Houston, that she has been keeping a secret for nearly 12 years. Winfrey confessed that Houston's iconic performance of "I Didn't Know My Own Strength" on The Oprah Winfrey Show in September 2009 was actually her second attempt.

The "I Have Nothing" singer, who was trying hard to stage a comeback at the time, fell off the stage during her first attempt. "It was not drugs," Winfrey told Clive, who agreed.

However, the incident unnerved the singer, who took a break to regroup, while Oprah begged her audience to keep it a secret and they did. "To this day I've never read or heard anyone say it," Winfrey said. Houston had received a standing ovation from the audience for the performance.