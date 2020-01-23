Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's exit from the royal family has evoked mixed response from the world. While there are some who completely disapprove of it, others are still unsure. Meanwhile, the royal couple has a supporter who supports them "1000 percent."

Talk show queen and Meghan Markle's old-time friend Oprah Winfrey has opened up about her thoughts about Megxit. TMZ was able to chat with Winfrey in New York City while she was out with her best pal Gayle King. The ladies were spontaneous in defending Meghan and Prince Harry's bombshell decision to quit the royal family and move to Canada.

"I support them 1,000 percent," Winfrey told the publication.

She went on to explain why she supports their decision and reveals why she thinks this is well thought out decision.

"You know why I support them? I support them because I believe, when you have thought about this as long as they have — and even in the Queen's statement [she] says, 'This has been going on for months,' these discussions have been going on for months — and when Harry said in that charity statement the other day [that] he had to make the decision to move forward in peace with his new family, who doesn't feel what that takes to make that decision to give up everything you've known your whole life to say I'm going to choose this new life or what I believe to be the truest vision for myself?" she explained.

In addition, she admonished and condemned anyone who is in the critique of Harry and Meghan's choice to start a new "financially independent" life away from the royal family. Winfrey called out those who might be judging the royals negatively.

King reasserted Winfrey's opinion and said that it was "unfair to say that the Queen was blindsided." Considering the queen's statement, she believed the 93-year-old monarch was well aware of the situation for months.

Both Winfrey and King are said to be close friends with Meghan and her mother Doria Ragland. Meanwhile, Harry has been associated with Winfrey in regard to the new Apple TV Plus streaming service series on mental health. Also, both the television stars were guests at Harry and Meghan's May 2018 wedding.