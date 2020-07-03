Orlando Bloom cannot wait to see and hold his baby daughter in his arms, and is excited to do daddy duties.

The "Carnival Row" star shared his excitement about his and fiancée Katy Perry's new bundle of joy in an interview with GMA, where he talked about his new film "The Outpost." In the true-to-life movie set in 2009, he plays the role of a hero soldier caught in a war with the Taliban in remote Afghanistan.

Bloom said his role meant a lot to him not just as an actor but also as a man. He added that it inspired him to be a better man who has a great sense of honour and responsibility. He especially finds the role more inspiring now that he is to become a dad-of-two.

Talking about becoming a dad to a little girl, the 43-year-old Australian star said that he is counting the days before the baby's arrival. He is also looking forward to the late-night daddy duties where he can spend some alone time with his baby girl.

"I'm excited. It's a magical time when an angel pops into the planet, which is what it feels like for me," Bloom replied, when asked how he feels about becoming a dad.

"You know those quiet times at home just you and the family and a little one and nursing and just sort of being present and seeing where you can help and what you can do to nurture a little life into the world," he added.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star said that he is ready for those late night daddy duties. He is even looking forward to it because he finds it relaxing and a sentimental moment of bonding with his child.

"I'm really looking forward to those very late nights where I'll probably be getting up and doing a bottle, breastfeed-bottle thing because I won't be obviously breastfeeding, but I'm sure there will be bottles," Bloom shared adding,"I'm looking forward to that because I love those quiet times at night when the world feels like it's asleep and you've got a sleeping baby."

Bloom spoke about doing daddy duties from experience. He is also a dad to son Fynn, 9, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.