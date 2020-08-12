Orlando Bloom told Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday that he cannot wait to hold his daughter with Katy Perry in his arms.

The "Smile" hitmaker is about to give birth to her first child with her fiancé and the latter cannot keep the excitement any longer. He admitted during his virtual interview on Fallon's "The Tonight Show" that he cannot wait to have a "little daddy's girl."

"I'm so excited to have a little daddy's girl. I hope she's gonna love me as much as I love her," Bloom shared.

"But that daddy-girl thing, you know, and that 'love of your life' feeling is I think right around there, you know," he added.

Bloom gave a big smile as he talked about having a baby girl. He even asked Fallon for some advice on how to raise a daughter when the show host revealed that he has two girls.

"It's exactly what everyone tells you. So no spoilers from me but it really is love at first sight, and then it just doesn't end, it's just like the best thing in the world to just even watch them grow up in every little thing. It's just it's so cute," Fallon shared.

Bloom shared that his nine-year-old Son Flynn, with ex-wife Meredith Kerr, is also looking forward to meeting his baby sister.

"He's got a couple of other brothers, but this is his first sister, so he's excited," the actor said alluding to Kerr's sons with husband Evan Spiegel.

In the same interview, Bloom also shared how he is coping with quarantine. He told Fallon that he "found some real solace" from it and considered the situation a "reset" from his busy work schedule.

"Everyone feels like it's a reset that perhaps we all needed, the chance to reflect on what's important and what we've been doing," he said.

Despite the pandemic and quarantine conditions, the "Lord of the Rings" actor considers himself blessed. Bloom said he is "feeling very grateful" especially since he and Perry have a "baby girl on the way." The singer is due to give birth anytime this month.