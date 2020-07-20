Orlando Bloom admits he has been having sleepless nights as he is consumed with worry and fear for the well-being of his dog, Mighty, who is still missing as we speak.

The "Carnival Row" star took to Instagram to share that he is still heartbroken over his missing pooch. There have been no updates on Mighty's whereabouts and the actor is feeling powerless as the days go by that he remains missing.

"I don't recall a time in my life where I've been so broken wide open. The rawness I have felt over these past few days and sleepless nights at the idea of my little man being lost and scared, with me unable to do anything to protect him, is a waking nightmare," Bloom wrote in his emotional post.

"I feel powerless... maybe like so many others who are losing loved ones or unable to see our loved ones because of the times," he continued.

Despite his own heartache, Bloom reminded others to "cherish the moments we share with the ones we love because nothing is promised" and to "trust it and don't be afraid of love or the fear of losing love" since "love is eternal."

The 43-year-old "Pirates of the Caribbean" star shared that he and Mighty share a special bond, which would explain how broken he is over his disappearance. He asked fans to say a little prayer for his beloved dog to find his way home.

"The bond between Mighty and I shows devotion in ways I have not truly understood until now. I am a devoted father & partner, still, there is a reason why they call them 'man's best friend'. I miss him. Send out a prayer for my little strong and Mighty boy to find his way back to his family," he concluded.

Bloom included a series of photos of him and Mighty together along with his post. The actor notified the public about his dog's disappearance in a since-deleted Instagram post shared on Wednesday. He said Mighty has a chip and his collar has a number to call. He promised a reward to whoever returns his lost dog.

On Thursday, Bloom and Perry looked for Mighty around their Montecito, California neighbourhood separately. The actor checked in with neighbours while his pregnant fiancée put up missing posters printed with a reward of $5,000. The teacup poodle was last seen on July 14 at 7:00 p.m.