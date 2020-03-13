Orlando Bloom is heading back to the U.S. to be self-quarantined after filming for "Carnival Row" Season 2 in the Czech Republic had to be canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bloom took to Instagram to announce that he is heading back home to be quarantined after the government shut down all mass events and gatherings in the CzechRepublic. The order prevented the cast and crew of the Amazon series to continue with production.

Instead, they made the decision to fly back to the U.S. to put themselves in self-isolation. Their return also comes ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban order from Europe to the U.S. which will take effect Friday at midnight.

"We're coming home to the States, at least I'm coming home to the States because we want to get in before the quarantine," Bloom said.

"Big love everybody, stay safe out there! Self-quarantine. It seems really crazy actually this whole Corona thing but do the right thing by you and your family and stay safe," he continued adding, "A few weeks, we'll beat this bad boy."

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has urged the public to put themselves in self-isolation if they have come in contact with an infected person. The same advisory goes to people who traveled to countries or cities that have confirmed COVID-19 cases. It is unknown if Bloom had contact with anyone infected with the deadly disease.

However, according to People, Bloom's return to the U.S. comes after the Czech Republic reported on March 1 that they have three confirmed cases. His return home also comes in the heels of his fiance Katy Perry's trip back to the U.S. after she canceled all her public engagements in Australia amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The pregnant Perry stayed 24 hours at a hotel in Sydney as a safety measure before she flew back home.

Perry and Bloom's return to the U.S. also comes after Tom Hanks confirmed that he and his wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for COVID-19. The couple remains in Australia where they first experienced symptoms of body aches, fever, headache, and chills which eventually prompted them to have the test.