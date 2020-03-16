Orlando Bloom is now expecting a child with Katy Perry, but before meeting and falling in love with her, the actor became completely celibate for six months.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Orlando Bloom recalled his life before meeting fiancee Katy Perry, and admitted that he "wasn't happy." Therefore, in an attempt to improve the situation, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor ended up accepting a piece of rather unconventional advice given by a friend.

Bloom's friend suggested him to take a vow of celibacy in order to figure out his love life, and even though the actor thought it is necessary to "keep it moving down there," he decided to give celibacy a try.

The friend "said, 'If you want to be serious about a relationship, go celibate for a few months and figure it out,'" the 43-year-old recalled.

The "Lord of the Rings" actor added: "It takes away the idea of going to a party and thinking, 'Who am I going to meet?' I was suddenly like, 'Oh, I can have a relationship with a woman that is just friends.'"

Bloom was planning on practising celibacy for just a few months. However, he began enjoying parts of the process, and so ended up doing it for six months.

"I was going to do three months, but I was really enjoying the way I was relating to women, and to the feminine within myself. I know that sounds crazy," the father-of-one said.

Revealing that the celibacy process required him to abstain from masturbation as well, Bloom said: "Completely nothing. It was insane. I don't think it's healthy. I don't think it was advisable. You have to keep it moving down there," adding that he thinks "porn is super disruptive to your sex life, to your libido."

The actor says the entire experience helped put him in the right headspace when he bumped into Katy at a Golden Globes after-party in January 2016. Bloom, who shares nine-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, gushed about his future wife saying: "She's very surprising. She's witty and smart and intelligent. She's charismatic, but she's direct too, and this dynamic was intriguing to me."

Bloom got engaged with the Grammy-winner on Valentine's Day 2019 and is now expecting a child with her. Although the couple was reportedly planning to have a June wedding in Japan, they have postponed the plans due to the rapid spread of coronavirus.