Orlando Bloom reveals whom his daughter Daisy Dove takes after and talks about being a dad to a newborn during his video interview with Ellen DeGeneres on Wednesday.

The "Carnival Row" star shared that he initially thought his daughter looked like him when she was born. He believed she was his "mini-me," but then he was wrong.

"The eyes do look like her, but it's funny because when she first came out, I was like, 'Oh it's me, it's a mini-me,' and then, fortunately, she got those Katy blues, which was perfect," Bloom said when DeGeneres commented on how Daisy Dove got her mother's eyes.

In the same interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the Australian star admitted that he was confused with his baby's look. There are times that "she sort of looked a bit" like his mum.

"So I got a little bit confused, because Katy's breastfeeding this mini me-slash-my mom, you know. I said, 'Who's she gonna look like next?'" he shared.

Daisy Dove is Bloom's second child and his first daughter. He is already a dad to son Flynn from his ex-wife Miranda Kerr. Thus, being a father comes naturally to him. He even called himself a "baby whisperer" because he knows how to calm his baby.

The 43-year-old "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor told DeGeneres that "he does in fact chant a Buddhist mantra" he knows from when he was 16 to his daughter. Perry usually gives him a skeptical look every time he does it.

"It's quite sweet, she likes it. She responds very nicely. Katy's a bit like, 'What?' It's like I'm a baby whisperer, so I'm definitely winning the daddy points," he said.

#Repost @unicef ãƒ»ãƒ»ãƒ» Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloomâ€™s new bundle of joy.â € â € â€œWe are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,â€ Katy and Orlando told us.â € â € â€œBut we know weâ€™re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.â € â € â€œAs UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDBâ€™s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your â™¥ï¸ can bloom with generosity.â € â € Gratefully-â € â € Katy & Orlando.â€â € â € Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.

Bloom and Perry welcomed Daisy Dove on Aug. 26. They announced her birth in a joint statement published by UNICEF on its Instagram page. In it, the couple shared that they are "floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival" of their daughter. They also expressed their gratitude at being able to have a peaceful birthing experience. They also noted that other communities worldwide still have a "shortage of healthcare workers."

