Sam Heughan is getting support from his "Outlander" co-stars and fans, who reached out to him after he shared his experience with online abuse and harassment.

The hashtag #WeStandwithSam trended online after the Scottish star took to Twitter to talk about being a victim of online bullying and harassment for many years. Fans and cast members rallied to lend their voice and criticise those who targeted him.

Catriona Balfe, who plays Heughan's on-screen wife Claire Beauchamp Frase, shared a lengthy response in which she expressed her sadness that he had to take his frustration out on social media.

"I would have thought mean b****y behavior would have been left in the schoolyard. But unfortunately, a VERY SMALL but very vocal part of this fandom use their energy to write and say awful untrue things," Balfe tweeted and reminded online trolls to use their energy instead for something good.

"Maybe they should harness all that energy to get involved in their local charities... And honestly, it's quite simple ... If you don't like us ... it's a big beautiful world out there. Find something you do love and enjoy that. Life, as it's all too clear right now, is short. Why waste it hating," she concluded her post.

Likewise, Sophie Skelton, who plays Brianna 'Bree' Randall in "Outlander," expressed her support for Heughan and encouraged fans to stand together. Steven Cree, who plays Ian Murray, tweeted his sadness that someone like Heughan felt the need to post about his experience online. He considers the actor to be "truly one of the nicest and most positive people" he knows. Even "Outlander" author Diana Gabaldon chimed in and reminded everyone that the actor's private life should be kept private.

Meanwhile, other actors who expressed their support and defended Heughan include David Berry and Colin McFarlane. They each shared their messages of support for the "Outlander" star on social media.

The outpouring of support comes after Heughan revealed that he endured "6 years of constant bullying, harassment, stalking and false narrative." The recent claims include him "manipulating fans, being a closet homosexual, trying to mislead or extort fans for money and disregarding the COVID advice."

Heughan said the online abuse affected his private life and mental state and has become a "daily concern." He admitted that he is "at a loss, upset, hurt" and thus he must speak out.