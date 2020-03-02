"Outlander" season 5 episode 3 just aired and it featured Fraser's visit to the creepy Beardsley cabin from "The Fiery Cross," the fifth book in the series of novels by Diana Gabaldon, the basis for this season of the Starz series. It is believed that "Free Will" featured plot points that were different from the book, therefore, fans can't wait to find out what happens next. Worry not, here is everything we know so far about the upcoming segment of the series "Outlander" season 5 episode 4.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Outlander season 5 episode 4. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

In this Sunday's episode, their journey takes an unexpected turn when they are interrupted by a bondservant who seeks help and freedom from the torture that he and his brother have suffered since they were two and were sold into a 30-year servitude. As Jamie decides to meet the owner Mr Beardsley and buy the rest of their servitude, they stumble upon the house of horrors where Mrs. Beardsley is hiding Mr. Beardsley, who is no more than a living corpse.

They later figured that Mr. Beardsley had taken the woman from her father forcefully and made her his fifth wife after killing the previous ones. She convinced Claire that her husband tortured her regularly that forced her into doing what she did to her husband.

Moving on to "Outlander" season 5 episode 4, the upcoming segment is titled "The Company We Keep" and it sees the Frasers trying to keep themselves away from any harm in the foreign land. According to the official synopsis, Claire and Jamie find themselves in a defensive position when the unrest in the country grows and their connection to the Crown is threatened. Meanwhile, Brianna and Roger try to deal with how Stephen has affected their lives.

"Claire and Jamie must protect their colonial way of life in America as their connections to the Crown clash with mounting sentiments of unrest; Brianna and Roger try to adjust to how Stephen has negatively affected their lives," reads the official synopsis on Spoiler TV.

Meanwhile, additional information by Cartermatt reveals that Roger will find himself caught up in a feud after he heads to the rural trading post Brownsville with Jamie's militia. When Jamie and Claire arrive at the post, they realize that their captain's actions may have led to some trust issues, costing them the loyalty of the militia. Meanwhile, Claire finds out that her "modern" medical ways are gaining popularity faster than she thought.

"Outlander" season 5 episode 4 airs Sunday, March 8 on Starz.