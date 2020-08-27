Sam Heughan took to social media to respond to a poll that asked netizens to choose whom between him and Jamie Dornan is best suited to portray Wolverine.

Just Jared took to Twitter to ask readers who they think should play the next clawed mutant and mentioned the "Outlander" star being a contender, with Dornan currently taking the lead. The Scottish actor himself expressed his interest in response to the tweet.

"Hmmm might need to work on my beard," he wrote.

Fans of the actor immediately shared their support and one user said that "Sam would be awesome."

"Don't care about Bond. I don't care about any other role. Whoever is in charge, pleaseeeee make this happen. I need it. We need it," a fan commented.

"I'm for any movie Sam wants. I will always say yes to Sam. He is a versatile, outstanding actor who can take on any role and outshine them all. I want whatever Sam wants for himself, " another wrote.

Not so much a beard. But I would say that the hair should grow a little. Either way, you would do well as Bond, Black Hawk, Wolverine or anybody else.ðŸ˜‰ pic.twitter.com/u57ZSgEy7A — PoenistarsðŸŽ¹â£ðŸŒŸ (@BelovedShip) August 25, 2020

Aside from Heughan, the other Hollywood celebrities listed in the poll include Michael B. Jordan ("Black Panther"), Jason Momoa ("Aquaman"), Tom Hardy ("Mad Max"), and Henry Cavill ("The Witcher"), to name a few.

Heughan may be up to play Wolverine although there is no guarantee that there will be a new "Wolverine" movie. Hugh Jackman portrayed the Marvel character for over a decade. He officially said goodbye to the role in "Logan," which saw the super-powered mutant die in the end.

The Australian star believes that someone else will eventually pick up the character and "run with it" now that Disney and Fox have merged. As for him, he is done with Wolverine and told The Daily Beast, "I knew it was the right time for me to leave the party— not just for me, but for the character."

Aside from Wolverine, fans of Heughan also see great potential for him to portray James Bond. Daniel Craig's last outing as Agent 007 is in "No Time To Die." After that, it is unclear if there will be more James Bond films. But Heughan's name also came out among the contenders to portray the British spy in U.K. polls.