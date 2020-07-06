Sam Heughan is the public's top choice to replace Daniel Craig as the new James Bond, according to a poll.

The "Outlander" star scored almost 30 percent of the total votes worldwide in a poll conducted by RadioTimes.com. He gained nearly 80,000 votes which made him the clear winner out of the other contenders, which included Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill, Idris Elba, and more.

The result gives a vote of confidence for the 40-year-old Scottish star to be the next actor to play Agent 007 after Craig retires from the role. "No Time To Die," which arrives November in theatres, is Craig's last film as James Bond.

Speaking about Heughan being the top contender, RadioTimes editorial director Tim Glanfield acknowledged that the actor had "stiff competition." However, he came on top which is something that James Bond producers should look into.

"This vote of confidence will be something for Bond 26 producers to consider. Sam is clearly very popular with fans, and this victory solidifies his position as one of the public favourites for this most coveted of film roles," Glanfield said, as quoted by Daily Mail.

The "James Bond" poll results will likely make Heughan happy, given his penchant for the character. He admitted in a past interview that he auditioned for the role in 2006 in "Casino Royale" but Craig beat him to it. He admitted that he would love to get another chance.

"Obviously it's a dream for every actor. I auditioned for it back when they were doing Bond 21 when Daniel Craig was cast in 'Casino Royale' and I think a lot of actors were seen in the UK. Of course it would be a dream role and a Scottish Bond, who doesn't want to see another Scottish Bond!" Heughan said.

Heughan beat Hardy, who came in second with 14 percent of the votes, Cavill on third with 11 percent, and Elba came in fourth with 10 percent. Other contenders in the James Bond poll included Tom Hiddleston, Richard Madden, Michael Fassbender, Aidan Turner, Cillian Murphy, and James Norton.