The intersection of chart-topping pop music and hardline immigration policy creates a jarring dissonance, particularly when the artist involved has not granted permission for their work to be used.

This week, the cultural clash reached a fever pitch involving one of the music industry's biggest stars. A seemingly lighthearted viral hit was repurposed for a government montage, sparking immediate outrage from the singer herself.

Pop Star Condemns 'Evil And Disgusting' Usage Of Her Music

Sabrina Carpenter, fresh off her Grammy win, did not mince words when she discovered her music was being utilised to promote the administration's deportation agenda. The White House released a video montage depicting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids, set to the upbeat tempo of her hit song 'Juno.' The juxtaposition of the track's breezy pop sound with the severe imagery of law enforcement operations drew a sharp and immediate rebuke from the singer.

Carpenter took to X to issue a blistering takedown of the video. She made her stance unequivocally clear, demanding that the administration cease associating her brand with their policies.

'This video is evil and disgusting,' Carpenter wrote. 'Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.'

this video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda. — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) December 2, 2025

How A Viral Lyric Was Weaponised For A Deportation Montage

The video in question utilised a specific, highly recognisable segment of 'Juno' to underscore footage of arrests. The editors selected the song's most viral lyric, a moment where Carpenter playfully asks about sex positions: 'Have you ever tried this one?'

In the hands of the White House social media team, this line was layered over distressing scenes of individuals being handcuffed, tackled, and detained by ICE agents. The edit transformed a line originally intended as a cheeky innuendo into a grim caption for state-sanctioned force. This tactic fits a growing pattern where the administration co-opts pop culture artefacts to appeal to a broader audience, often disregarding the original intent of the art or the political leanings of the creator.

Taylor Swift And The Recurring Theme Of Unauthorised Anthems

This incident with Carpenter is not an isolated event but part of a calculated strategy by the White House to utilise tracks from anti-Trump singers. Prior to co-opting Carpenter's music for its ICE agenda, the administration employed similar tactics with her close friend and collaborator, Taylor Swift.

In November, a video surfaced using Swift's track 'The Fate of Ophelia.' The montage was designed to celebrate Donald Trump, despite the U.S. president frequently using his own social media platforms to bash the pop star. While Swift did not publicly comment on that specific video at the time, the unauthorised usage highlights a persistent disregard for artists' control over how their work is contextualised politically.

Kenny Loggins Lashes Out Over Bizarre 'Danger Zone' Protest Video

The misuse of music has extended beyond current pop darlings to legacy rock legends. Kenny Loggins found himself making headlines in October after the White House utilised his iconic hit 'Danger Zone.' The video in question was particularly graphic and bizarre, depicting Trump flying over No Kings protestors and dropping poop all over them.

Loggins was quick to issue a statement to Variety, expressing his confusion and anger over the edit. He emphasised that permission was neither sought nor granted.

'This is an unauthorized use of my performance of "Danger Zone." Nobody asked me for my permission, which I would have denied, and I request that my recording on this video is removed immediately,' Loggins stated.

He further elaborated on the divisive nature of the content. 'I can't imagine why anybody would want their music used or associated with something created with the sole purpose of dividing us. Too many people are trying to tear us apart, and we need to find new ways to come together.'

Jess Glynne Defends Her Message Of Unity Against ICE Promotion

British pop singer Jess Glynne faced a similar situation over the summer, responding with blunt force when her music was repurposed. The White House used the 'Hold My Hand' Jet2holidays viral meme as a vehicle to promote ICE raids, turning a song about support into a backdrop for deportation.

Glynne rejected the association entirely, noting that the values in her music were antithetical to the video's message. 'This post honestly makes me sick,' she posted on social media. 'My music is about love, unity, and spreading positivity — never about division or hate.'

As the administration continues its social media strategy, the backlash from the creative community appears to be intensifying. You can read the full report on the Variety website.