A blistering 115-page internal dossier has exposed deep fractures inside the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), accusing its director, Kash Patel, of transforming the agency into a dysfunctional, image-obsessed organisation, a 'rudderless ship'.

The document, compiled by a coalition of active-duty and retired FBI agents and analysts, was prepared for lawmakers on the House and Senate Judiciary Committees.

Citing 24 anonymous sources, it concludes that under Patel, the FBI has become 'chronically under-performing', plagued by fear, low morale, and unwillingness among managers to act without explicit instructions.

Many insiders reportedly feel the agency is now 'in over its head', lacking leadership with the required expertise and bearing for a director's post.

'Diva Moments' and a Bureau Focused on Image, Not Work

Among the dossier's most striking claims is what has been dubbed the 'jet-set tantrum' — an episode during a high-stakes investigation into the killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk in Utah.

According to the report, Patel flew in on an FBI plane the day after the shooting but refused to disembark until he was provided with an FBI 'raid jacket'. Lacking a medium-sized jacket in his possession, agents reportedly scrambled to find a suitable one, ultimately offering a loaner from a female agent, then hastily peeling off the SWAT patches of other agents to attach to it.

One source described the scene as 'a comedy of errors', highlighting how agents had to divert attention from a major investigation to accommodate what amounted to a wardrobe demand.

More broadly, the dossier criticises not only Patel but also his deputy, Dan Bongino, calling them both fixated on personal image-building. Agents reportedly hear more about the bureau's priorities from leadership's social media posts than through official internal channels.

In one internal directive, reportedly issued after leaks, Patel ordered polygraph tests to root out staff who had criticised him, an order some described as 'needlessly punitive'.

Institutional Breakdown: Fear, Chaos, and Lost Focus

The dossier draws a bleak picture of institutional breakdown. Managers are allegedly too afraid to make decisions without direct orders; morale is 'rife with distrust'; and many seasoned agents are reportedly preoccupied with damage control rather than core criminal and national security work.

The killing of Kirk and its aftermath is singled out as emblematic of the broader dysfunction. The investigative response was reportedly mishandled, and the bureau subsequently lost its footing during a Congressional hearing in September.

Some agents, while acknowledging that Patel has taken steps such as rolling back diversity initiatives and prioritising immigration-related enforcement, said those were insufficient to offset the overall climate of fear, chaos, and lack of direction.

Institutional Stakes

The dossier's authors originally intended it as a 'pulse check', not a targeted attack, yet the tone is 80 per cent negative, according to their own assessment.

The fact that the report was leaked to a media personality with known political leanings raises questions about its use as a political weapon rather than purely an internal appraisal, though the content suggests the grievances are deeply felt.

In response, Bongino pushed back forcefully. On X (formerly Twitter), he stated, 'A LOT of people are very upset at the changes and reforms we've made at the FBI... they will do anything to revert to the old ways of doing things. So they leak gossipy nonsense to media outlets and 'journalists' with a clear agenda...'

A LOT of people are very upset at the changes and reforms we’ve made at the FBI.

They will do anything to revert to the old ways of doing things. So they leak gossipy nonsense to media outlets and “journalists” with a clear agenda, and they ignore the historic results and the… — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) December 1, 2025

Meanwhile, the White House has declined to act on reports, at least publicly. Despite widespread speculation that the scandal might prompt removal or a shake-up at the top, national leaders continue to express support for Patel.

In effect, the leaked dossier exposes a major federal institution in turmoil, torn between its mandate to uphold law and order and the leadership's preoccupation with optics. If the claims hold, the consequences may ripple far beyond internal dissatisfaction.

Peace and stability at the bureau and perhaps broader public trust may be at stake.