A schoolgirl told the police that she had sexual encounters with 24-year-old Martine Brayshaw. The girl had been befriended by Brayshaw in 2017, when she was only 13-years-old. Over two months Brayshaw kissed, groped and digitally penetrated the girl. Once the girl confessed the abuse to the police, Brayshaw tried to intimidate the victim. Even though the defence pointed out that Brayshaw was on the autistic spectrum, the court sentenced her to 30-months behind bars.

The vulnerable teen had a difficult relationship with her mother. A troubled home-environment drove the 13-year-old girl into the clutches of the paedophile. Brayshaw initially befriended the girl platonically. Eventually, the woman started preying on the teenager sexually.

Prosecutor Andrew Macintosh, informed the court that the relationship between the complainant and the defendant turned sexual. The two kissed while Brayshaw groped the teen's breasts and bottom as well as digitally penetrated her.

Eventually, the girl's mother found out about the abuse when she confronted her daughter. The teen then tried to commit suicide and ended up in the hospital. After her hospital stay, the girl informed the police about the relationship Brayshaw had initiated with her.

When Brayshaw got wind of the police complaint, she tried to intimidate the girl and her family. She went to the girl's home and threw a burning rag at her house. She also screamed on the street that she would "get people round."

The Sun reported that Brayshaw's defence lawyer, Craig MacGregor, informed the court that Brayshaw was on the autism spectrum. MacGregor also shared the fact that Brayshaw had lost her job and had been attacked on the street. According to the defence, Brayshaw felt disadvantaged as the law did not do anything to address her attack.

While sentencing Brayshaw, Judge Mark Savill, pointed out that Brayshaw was "an adult albeit with difficulties." Savill stated that Brayshaw took advantage of a child even though the relationship might have been "consensual," it was still illegal. He added that even though Brayshaw was not solely responsible for the girl's suicide attempt, she was a contributing factor.

Apart from her 30-month jail sentence, Brayshaw will be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order. She will be on the Sex Offender Register for 10 years. A five-year restraining order was also put in place to prevent her from contacting the victim.