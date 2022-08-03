A man in Kazakhstan has been forcibly castrated for raping his eight-year-old stepdaughter over a period of three years.

The man, Berik Zholdasov, first abused his stepdaughter when she was only five years old. He had threatened to kill the girl's mother if she ever told anyone anything about the horrific abuse.

The matter came to light after the girl received severe injuries during one such attack. Instead of taking the girl to the hospital, Zholdasov sent her to school bleeding.

"My daughter told me she was dizzy because she had fallen off a building block. I did not understand," said the girl's mother, per a report in The Mirror.

"I lifted her, she was bleeding down there. Right after this, the monster approached me, confessed, and asked for forgiveness. I lost consciousness because of the shock," she added. He then placed several knives in front of the woman and asked her to kill him for what he had done.

The girl was rushed to a local hospital after the mother managed to call an ambulance after the paedophile's alleged confession. The little girl's injuries were so severe that the doctors had to surgically remove her womb. She had to spend an entire month at the hospital before she was discharged.

An investigation into the matter later revealed that the paedophile, who had been married four times, also sexually abused his stepdaughter from a previous marriage.

The man's family had to pay his ex-wife 500,000 tenges [£860] so she would not go to the police. However, she testified against him during the investigation into the new case.

A court has now sentenced Zholdasov to 25 years in a maximum-security jail and ordered him to undergo "forcible chemical castration."

Kazakhstan has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to child sexual abuse. It even publishes the names, images, and addresses of men found guilty of child sex offences. The country also practises chemical castration, which involves using chemicals or drugs to stop sex hormone production.