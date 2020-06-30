At the age of 22, Michael Thornton, told his 13-year-old victim that he was 16. He had sex with the minor twice while she was under the impression that he was a teenager as well. Thornton, who was accused of a similar crime involving two other girls, was spared jail time. Referring to it as an "exceptional" case, the judge gave Thornton a suspended sentence.

In 2011, Thornton appeared in front of Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court for having sex with two underage girls. The accused had been residing in Urmston, Greater Manchester when he was arrested for his crimes. He was in prison on remand for 18 months while he awaited sentencing. Taking the 18-month remand into consideration, Thornton was sentenced to a three-year community order.

Years after his appearance in court, Thornton was seen back after a third victim accused him of sexual activity with a child.

The court heard that the now 32-year-old man had targeted his 13-year-old victim and befriended her on Facebook. He manipulated her by telling her that he had suicidal thoughts. The girl tried to persuade him from self-harm and ended up getting attracted to him. Thornton knew that the girl was a minor. He convinced her that he too, was a teenager. Even though he was 22 at the time, he told the girl he was 16.

The two had sexual intercourse on two occasions. On one occasion, the girl was in her school uniform.

Years later, the victim was trying to find Thornton on the internet when she discovered his real age. Following the discovery, she filed a complaint against the father of three for having sex with a minor. The court was informed that had she known Thornton's real age she would not have had sex with him. The Wakefield, West Yorkshire resident admitted committing two offences of sexual activity with a child.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Judge Mark Savill stated that there were "exceptional set of circumstances". He felt that Thornton had turned his life around after rehabilitating himself. Thornton was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for 18 months. He is also required to complete the Maps for Change program for sex offenders.