A 32-year-old language arts teacher at a school in Florida was arrested in 2017 for lewd and lascivious battery on a child. Over the span of two years, Valeria Costadoni had sexual intercourse with a student who was 15 when she started abusing him. Apart from her criminal sentence, Costadoni was stripped of her teaching licence. She can no longer get a teaching job in Florida.

In October 2017, the police got wind of the paedophile teacher's abuse of an underaged student. The investigating team found out from a 17-year-old boy that Costadoni had engaged in sexual acts with him since he was 15-years-old. The boy revealed that they engaged in sexual acts four times in Costadoni's home, multiple times at the Wynwood school, and on occasions in the teacher's car.

Even though the boy claimed that the relationship was consensual, as per the law, children cannot give consent to sex. Costadoni was finally arrested in January 2018 under the charges of lewd and lascivious battery on a child younger than 16, as well as having sex with a minor.

The Miami Herald reported that after the arrest, Costadoni was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight correctional center. After paying $15,000 (£11,440), she was released from prison until her hearing.

Costadoni pleaded guilty for aggravated child abuse, while other charges against her were dismissed during her hearing in February 2019. She received a two-year house arrest, as well as eight years of probation. Costadoni's punishment did not end in court.

Florida Department of Education filed an administrative complaint against Costadoni. The complaints were for violating statutes and rules of professional conduct as well as failing to protect students from conditions that are harmful to learning. The Miami New Times reported that Costadoni surrendered her teaching certificates as a part of the administrative investigation against her.

Costadoni's criminal sentence might be for a limited time, but her professional ban is permanent. Costanoni will no longer be able to teach in the state of Florida.