The public fallout for former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore has intensified following allegations from an OnlyFans model who claims he sent her unsolicited direct messages prior to his termination for an inappropriate workplace relationship.

Mia Sorety, a self-proclaimed fitness influencer, has inserted herself into the narrative, suggesting that Moore's alleged affair with administrative assistant Paige Shivers was part of a broader pattern of inappropriate digital conduct.

Who Is Mia Sorety

Mia Sorety is an OnlyFans model and fitness influencer with 1.7 million followers on Instagram. Her social media presence is primarily built on modelling and workout-related content. She also frequently shares risqué photos of herself wearing lingerie or skimpy outfits to promote her subscription-based content.

Sherrone Moore's Alleged DMs

Sorety weighed in on the scandal after Moore was terminated from his job for his 'inappropriate relationship' with Shivers.

According to Sorey, she was not 'surprised' by Moore's scandal since he had already reached out to her. 'He was all in my DMs trying to risk it all with an OF model,' she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

i wasnt surprised he was all in my DMs trying to risk it all with an OF model😂 — Mia (@miasorety) December 11, 2025

Her claim gained traction after another X user, @shea_bae22, posted screenshots of Moore's Instagram following list, which reportedly included hundreds of college girls, female reporters and anchors, and OnlyFans models. The X user concluded that the disgraced coach is a 'cheater.'

One commented on the post and said he would bet $50 that Moore 'was probably AT LEAST in @miasorety's DMs.' Sorety confirmed it by commenting, 'should have bet more because he absolutely was.'

$50 bucks he was probably AT LEAST in @miasorety ‘s DMs — Alex Bryan (@Flydog92) December 11, 2025

should have bet more because he absolutely was — Mia (@miasorety) December 11, 2025

Despite calls from other users to substantiate her claim, Sorety refused to share screenshots of the alleged messages, describing it as 'slimey behavior'.

Implications of Sorety's Revelation About Moore

Mia Sorety's revelations have moved the narrative from a simple online flirtation into a potentially much darker case. The scandal involving Moore and Shivers had already shocked the sports world and led to his termination. The recent exposure of his social media following and how he reached out to women like Sorety only exposed his chaotic personal life.

Sorety's public claim only worsens Moore's predicament, as it suggests a pattern of inappropriate conduct or poor judgement in his digital interactions. It also intensifies the discussion about his behaviour, with more and more questioning his reputation.

However, the most severe allegations extend far beyond digital impropriety. Reports have emerged suggesting that he is 'suicidal.' Moore reportedly stalked Shiver for months and went to her apartment with a knife after he lost his job.

If these claims are proven to be true, it would elevate the situation from a workplace ethics violation to a serious criminal matter involving threats of violence. Stalking and armed intimidation carry severe legal penalties, and the allegations paint a picture of a man in a dangerous mental state, far removed from the controlled image of a Big Ten football coach.

A Pattern of Behaviour?

Other voices in the sports media landscape are shaping the narrative. According to Sports podcast host Justin Spiro, Sorety is only 'one of the many women' with whom Moore had exchanges on social media.