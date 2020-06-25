Panasonic does not seem to be a brand many immediately associate with Android devices. However, the manufacturer also has a catalogue of products that uses Google's versatile operating system and software ecosystem. To remind consumers of that fact, the company presents a new addition to its lineup of heavy-duty electronics. The TOUGHBOOK A3 is a tablet that is reportedly intended for people who are exposed to dangerous situations. These include police, military, fire, and EMTs among others.

Similar to its previous offerings from the rugged series, it offers more than just protection from dust and water ingress. In fact, most of these undergo a gruelling testing process that allows Panasonic to flaunt their robust construction. Consumers hoping to get a slim and stylish slate are in for a big surprise. The overall aesthetic of the TOUGHBOOK A3 immediately shows that it will survive accidental scenarios that will render regular models unusable.

Android Central confirms that the tablet is certified to have a MIL-STD-810H certification and is IP65-rated as well. The TOUGHBOOK A3 sports a thick housing with rounded corners. Although not directly specified, the material used appears to be a composite that can absorb impact and drops from up to five feet high. Since moisture can affect the responsiveness of capacitive touchscreens, Panasonic included five customisable physical buttons, which can be programmed by users to launch specific apps or functions.

The 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200-resolution display boasts a maximum brightness of 800 nits. Additionally, the anti-reflective coating makes it surprisingly visible even under direct sunlight. Owners can likewise tweak the sensitivity of the touchscreen so that it can register input even if the user is wearing thick gloves. On the other hand, a stylus is available for convenience.

It runs on a Qualcomm SDM660 with a 4GB LPDDR4 RAM and 64 GB internal memory (expandable via SDXC). It supports dual-SIM LTE connectivity and ships with Android 9.0 out of the box. As for its imaging capabilities, the main unit is an 8-megapixel sensor, while the front-facing camera is listed as 5-megapixel. The Panasonic TOUGHBOOK A3 uses two user-replaceable 3,200 mAh batteries capable of up to 24 hours of use on a single charge.