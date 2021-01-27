Paris Hilton is eager to start a family with her boyfriend Carter Reum, and opened up about how many kids she wants.

The heiress revealed during a guest appearance on Mara Schiavocampo's podcast titled "The Trend Reporter with Mara," that she is undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF). She wanted it this way so she can pick twins if she likes.

Hilton shared that she did the procedure twice already and admitted that it is "tough." But she knows that it "would be worth it" and thankful that Reum was there to support her.

"I did it a couple of times. Just doing it together and having a partner that is just so supportive and just always makes me feel like a princess all the time... it wasn't that bad," she said.

With the IVF, the 39-year-old "This Is Paris" star said she is hoping to have a set of twins, a boy and a girl, as she explained that it is "the only way." After the twins, she wants to expand the family and hopes to have one or two more children.

"I'm just really excited to just move on for the next step of my life and finally just have a real life. Because I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life," she explained adding, "And I haven't got to experience that, because I didn't feel like anybody deserved that love from me, and now I finally found the person who does."

Hilton believes that her 39-year-old entrepreneur boyfriend will be "the best dad" as she saw how he treats her sister Nicky's children, Lily-Grace, 4, and Teddy, 3. She gushed about how Reum is just her "dream guy" and believes that he is "100 percent" or the one. They have even talked about planning their wedding and their baby's names.

As to how she got into IVF, Hilton revealed that Kim Kardashian told her about it as she "didn't even know anything about it." She is happy that the reality TV star advised her on the process and introduced her to her doctor, because now "we have them all ready to go."