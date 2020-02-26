Paris Hilton got candid about why she called off her engagement to model Chris Zylka in late 2018, and says she deserves someone amazing.

The heiress has no regrets about ending her engagement to Zylka after being engaged for 10 months. She said it was not a difficult decision to make. In fact, she said that it was the "best decision I've ever made in my life." She shared that getting married to the "Leftovers" actor did not feel right since she thought that he was not the right man for her.

"I just don't think [he] was the right person and I feel like I'm an incredible woman and I deserve someone so amazing. It just didn't feel right," Hilton said in her cover interview for the April 2020 issue of Cosmopolitan U.K.

"It just didn't feel right. I've worked way too hard to just give my life to someone. They have to be perfect," she added.

The 39-year-old "The Simple Life" alum has been single for over a year now, although she is rumoured to be dating entrepreneur Carter Reum.

Hilton admitted that it feels good to be single since it means not having "someone controlling" her. She also feels independent and free from the fear of that person embarrassing her.

"With dating certain people, [there's the risk of] not trusting them and the fear [that] if I go out of town they might do something to embarrass me. I feel lucky now to not have that fear because I'm independent," she explained.

Zylka proposed to Hilton in January 2018 and they were set to wed in November, but she pushed back the wedding date. She completely broke things off shortly after. The "Stars Are Blind" singer talked about the breakup during a talk show appearance. She admitted that she initially thought Zylka was going to be her "happy ending."

Hilton also echoed the same sentiment in her magazine interview, and shared that she was "just really having my 'me time.'" She also called her engagement with Zylka a "whirlwind romance" and admitted that when she falls in love, she falls in love fast.