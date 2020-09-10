Paris Hilton admitted that she was surprised to hear that "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" is ending but she believes that it has something to do with the family's empire.

The heiress and long-time friend of Kim Kardashian talked about the reality TV show's culmination in an interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM. She said Kim told her about their decision and she could understand their reasons.

"I was really surprised. I'm sure they are so busy focusing on their empires," Hilton said and recalled the time she too left the world of reality TV to start her own business.

"That's what happened when I left 'The Simple Life'. I wanted to focus on being a businesswoman and I really wasn't interested in the reality TV world," she explained, and thought that perhaps it is time to end "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" because they have been on the air for over a decade.

"They've been doing it for 20 seasons, they probably just want to live their lives and enjoy what they've built," Hilton continued.

The 39-year-old "This is Paris" star also expressed how proud she is of what Kardashian has achieved. She said they have been friends since they were little girls and thinks that "it's incredible with her, her whole family what they have done, the empires they've built."

"Super impressive. It makes me so proud to see my friend succeed," Hilton shared.

The 39-year old SKIMs founder announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday that "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" is ending after 14 years and 20 seasons. She said they made "the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye" to the show.

In her post, Kardashian said she will forever cherish all the memories they made on the show and the people they met along the way. She also shared her gratitude to the viewers, the production team, business partners, and everyone who "played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever." She also thanked E! and Ryan Seacrest for believing in the family. The last season of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians will air in early 2021.