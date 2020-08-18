Paris Hilton became emotional as she talked about a childhood trauma she kept from her parents in the trailer for her documentary "This Is Paris," which arrives on Sept. 14.

The 39-year-old socialite and DJ bared the ugly truth behind the glitz and glamour of her party-girl persona in her YouTube documentary. In one scene, she admits that it is a challenge to act "normal" because she has gotten used to playing a character.

"Sorry, I'm so used to, like, playing a character that it's, like, hard for me to be normal," Paris says as she is driving.

The video shows a compilation of her red carpet appearances, her paparazzi interviews, and the countless parties she attended. It shows flashbacks of Paris back in her younger days when she enjoyed partying and going out with Kim Kardashian West and other A-list celebrities.

In the background, she says "I feel like the whole world thinks they know me. No one really knows who I am. I'm always putting this facade, or just, like happy, perfect life...I just created this brand and this persona and this character, and I've been stuck with her ever since."

There is a scene showing her younger sister Nicky asking her if she is happy, to which she replies, "Sometimes." Nicky then talks about trauma and how "the mind may forget but the body never forgets. It's trapped in you and it can come out whenever."

The trailer then shows scenes of Paris DJ'ing in Belgium and gives a quick glimpse of a man trying to touch her and she angrily pushes him away. In the background, she yells "Stop."

"I don't even know who I am sometimes. I didn't use to be that way," Paris says in the voiceover.

The trailer hinted that a childhood trauma led Paris to create a new character apart from her own as she says, "something happened to my childhood that I never talked about with anyone." Nicky is then telling the cameras that she "just heard screaming. Bloody murder." The clip cuts to Paris talking to her mum Kathy and she seemed to be crying with her face in her hands.

"But I couldn't tell you guys because every time I tried, I'd get punished by them. I still have nightmares about it. And the only thing that saved my sanity was thinking about who I wanted to become when I got out of there," Paris says, visibly emotional as old videos from her days at school flashed on the screen, with one showing her looking solemn.

The trailer ends with Paris looking visibly shaken with tears in her eyes as she responds "No" when asked, "Is it enough?" "This Is Paris" is an entry to the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival.