Coronavirus lockdown delayed Paris Jackson's tattoo parlour visit, so the model decided to take things in her own hands and do it at home.

Paris Jackson, daughter of pop king Michael Jackson, took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a photo of her taking a tattoo gun to her right foot as she inks near her pinky toe. She captioned the photo with animal track emojis.

The 22-year-old also posted videos of her work in progress on her Instagram stories, The videos set to the soundtrack of Pedro the Lion's "Yellow Bike" showed her gloved hands working on an 'unalome' symbol below her pinky toe. Several other dots and lines could be seen drawn across her other toes.

The symbol represents the path to enlightenment in the Buddhist culture. The spirals in the symbol represent the twists and turns in life, while the straight lines symbolises the moment one reaches enlightenment or peace and harmony. The dots at the end of the unalome symbol represent death.

The toe tattoo comes after Jackson got the famous quote - "a light from the shadows (shall spring)" tattooed on her neck in March, though it isn't clear if she did it herself. The quote was in the fictional Elvish language from author J.R.R. Tolkien's bestselling fantasy series, "The Lord Of The Rings."

Apart from her latest quarantine adventure, Jackson has a number of tattoos on her body, including a sunflower on her shoulder, a feather behind her ear, and a wolf on her forearm. She also has several pieces dedicated to her late father, and a matching tattoo of a spoon with her godfather, Macaulay Culkin. The "Home Alone" actor revealed that the tattoo stemmed from a fun activity he and the model used to do- which was stealing spoons from restaurants.

"It's harmless. It's a harmless thing. It's not like you're ruining something, like stealing a chess piece, where the board would be incomplete," the 39-year-old told Esquire magazine in February.

Jackson is the middle child and only daughter of singer Michael Jackson, and younger child of Debbie Rowe. She has one older brother, Michael Joseph Jackson, Jr. ("Prince") and one younger half-brother, Prince Michael Jackson II ("Blanket").