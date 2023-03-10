This article uses affiliate links, which means if you purchase products through these links, we may earn a commission. Click here to see our T&C . For licensing please click here

Living in this fast-paced modern world can sometimes be overwhelming. Even the simplest of daily chores tend to be challenging, especially for people who are always on the grind and feel deprived of relaxation, entertainment or just a few minutes of "me" time. Good thing there are new product innovations that can ease the sore of modern living.

Here are some genius new products you would want to keep on hand at all times:

Airdog X8 Air Purifier has bacteria- and virus-killing capabilities, ensuring the air you breathe is clean and safe. The machine eliminates ultra-fine particles down to nano-scale in up to a thousand square-foot space. X8 comes with a recyclable filter that is eco-friendly and easy to wash, thanks to the brand's revolutionary TPA technology. What's more, its aerodynamic design allows for a quieter performance without compromising airflow rate.

Get Airdog X8 for only $1,199.

AirVape USA's Legacy Pro model is probably one of the most stylish vapes in the market today. It is a product of two years of work and research by the company's engineer and design team. This vape unit uses an updated heating tech that allows super-fast hybrid heating for excellent flavour and performance. The best thing about the product is once you become an AirVape owner, you qualify for an upgrade to a more advanced model at a fraction of the retail price.

Get one for only $269.

Akaso's newest Brave 8 model is the camera for you if you want to capture your outdoor or sports adventures. This cam has a powerful 1/2" CMOS image sensor and Quad Pixel tech partnered with a unique 9-layer array of glass lenses for flawless capture every time. You can also enjoy its different shooting modes: get vivid and stunning colours with your 4K/60fps videos or slow down your adrenaline moment with its Super 16X Slo-Mo.

Buy Akaso Brave 8 for only $279.99.

Alvantor's EighteenTek 1-Person Sports Tent is a portable shelter you can use when watching outdoor sports, fishing or just enjoying the views from your campsite. The tent has a fibreglass structure that makes it durable and lightweight at the same time. You don't have to worry about rusting or warping, as well. The best thing about it is it pops up and folds in seconds; no assembly is required.

This wonderful sports tent/weather pod is yours at $114.99.

Arlo Home Security System has all-in-one sensors to make your home more secure and safe. This security system is versatile, customizable and easy to set up. Yes, no need to worry about hardwiring. It has eight different detection functions designed to protect your doors, windows, rooms and other parts of the home. The best features include one-tap emergency response and easy monitoring through an app. The set comes with one keypad sensor hub and two sensors.

Try Arlo for only $179.99.

Avatar Controls' smart power strip has a triangle design that lets you save space and keep things neat on your desktop. No hub is required! It has three outlets and three USB ports and can support a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network. Aside from its one-button control, the power strip has a remote control, voice control features (Alexa/Google Home) and timer functions.

You can get this innovative and versatile WiFi power strip for only $33.99.

Bio Bidet Bliss BB-1700 bidet seat is a great way to elevate the comfort and luxury of your toilet. This model combines the best of both advanced tech and in-demand bidet features. Designed to offer superior hygiene while reducing climate impact, Bliss BB-1700 comes with an adjustable warm air dryer to minimize toilet paper use, a 3-in-1 stainless steel nozzle with excellent wash options and an adjustable heated seat for comfortable use.

Give this modern bidet seat a try for only $499.

If you're interested in growing your own herbs and veggies right in your kitchen, you will never go wrong with Chinavasion's US JustSmart GS1 automatic hydroponic growing system. It is a self-watering and self-fertilizing hydroponic system perfect for growing herbs and vegetables indoors. It uses nutrient-enriched water so you can grow healthy and abundant produce. All you have to do is add the pods and water, plug it in and enjoy watching your plants grow.

Buy one for only $149.99.

CubeTracker is a rechargeable device designed for easy tracking of valuable items and assets through Cube GPS and an accompanying app. You can use it to track in real-time your vehicles, fleet, and even your pets and elderly loved ones. Key features include tracker boundary alerts, location history and an SOS button, among others. The device is available in a subscription plan with a lifetime warranty.

Subscription starts at $16.50/month.

Dr Prepare's 178Wh portable power station is a reliable off-grid source of power perfect for use in camping, excursions, or whenever there are unexpected power outages. From AC and DC to PD outlets, this portable power station features an impressive range of power ports to run your electronic devices and small home appliances. The best thing is you won't have to worry about fumes or noise since this product does not produce any sound or pollution.

Buy it for only $142.99.

Dubslabs' Bedphones sleep headphones boast the smallest on-ear headphones in the world. If you are sick of using painful earbuds and chunky over-ear headphones, then this product is for you. Undeniably the best earphone for sleeping, Bedphones is perfect for listening to your favourite night playlist, audiobooks and podcasts. This product comes with a one-year warranty and a 30-day return policy.

Give these on-ear headphones a try.

GPS SmartSole is an award-winning, multi-patented tracking solution designed to slide inside the shoe of the user. This revolutionary product comes as a water-resistant shoe insert or insole capable of updating location on the cloud every five minutes, tracking by phone and computer and sending wandering alerts via email and text.

Try out this genius tracking device for only $359.00 a pair. The monthly service plan is $29.94/term.

If you are the type of person who tends to poop when they are out and about, you need a handy bidet to keep yourself clean afterwards. Tushy Travel is a handy device that is collapsible and expandable, giving you the best of discreet portability. No battery or charging for it to function. Just fill it up with clean water and spray it as you need after doing your business.

Have this handy bidet for only $29.

Neabot's P1 Pro professional pet grooming vacuum kit is the perfect way to keep your pet clean and cute all the time. This is an advanced grooming tool that saves you from all the mess involved in trimming your pet's coat. The kit comes with a powerful vacuum that collects 99% of pet hair. Just simply use the brush on your pet's coat regularly to keep them looking their best.

This pet grooming kit is priced at $135.99.

HidrateSpark is one of the most advanced water bottles on the market today. It comes in a stainless steel vacuum-insulated material and is capable of keeping your drinks cold for up to 24 hours, truly one of those cool product ideas today. What's more, it uses lightweight, shatter- and odour-resistant Titan plastic. Its LED smart sensor glows to inform you if it's time to hydrate. It can also track your water intake by syncing to the HidrateSpark App via Bluetooth.

Get this smart bottle for only $79.99.

Choetech's B658 Choetech 10,000mAh solar power bank is the perfect companion if you want your devices running while you are out. This device is an efficient solar charger on one side and a wireless charging station on the other. It has two USB-A and one USB-C port, a built-in LED flashlight and a 10,000 mAh battery. This is a great device for business trips, camping, or during power outages.

Get one for only $38.23.

Lux's Brooklyn Aura LED task light is a chic and modern task and desk light that doubles as a wireless charging area for your devices. This elegant lamp has three brightness levels you can easily adjust with a simple tap. It has a smartphone dock at the base for charging and Qi wireless fast-charging pad. Its LEDs are rated for 50,000 hours of continuous light.

Get yours now for just $229.

Mediflow's water pillow is the way to go if you want to improve the quality of your sleep while relieving your neck pain. This product has an adjustable water base, a feature designed to support and align itself to the weight of your head, neck and shoulders, even if you toss and turn during sleep. These pillows come in original and elite premium fibre options.

Mediflow's water pillows are available from $49.60 to $80.10.

If you leak every time you laugh, cough or do a workout, you might want to try out Innovo. It is a smart pair of non-invasive shorts that you have to put on for 30 minutes a day. With this FDA-cleared device, no need to tire yourself with those kegel exercises. The Innovo is designed to help you build your pelvic floor muscles in 12 weeks, safely and comfortably.

The kit is available for only $499.

Zero Breeze's Mark 2 AC is a powerful air conditioning unit built for outdoor use. Battery-powered (240 W), the device uses only about 1/5 power compared to other air conditioners. One notable feature is its 10 minutes air outlet temperature with a decrease of 30℉. The unit is portable; you can carry it with one hand to a campsite since it only weighs 16.5 lbs.

Get a Zero Breeze unit for only $1499.

EleMake's fingerprint door knob is a great way to upgrade your door security at home or office. This doorknob has an advanced 4-in-1 keyless entry smart door lock. Its one-touch fingerprint access feature easily reads your fingerprint and unlocks the door for you. Its touchscreen has a downlighting feature that lights up the numbers, allowing you to key in your code in the dark. There is also an anti-peep virtual password to protect your access codes.

Buy one for only $119.99.

Dreamegg's D11 Sound Machine is a portable noise machine with an array of desirable features designed specially for babies and new parents. Other than its cute and compact design, the machine gives you eleven relaxing and soothing sounds, including white noise, lullabies, ocean waves, cricket sounds, fan sounds and more. It comes with a baby-safe child lock, a timer and volume control for convenient use.

Get Dreamegg D11 sound machine for only $39.99.

Uahpet's Furmatic automatic self-groomer cat brush is a great way to keep your furry friend relaxed as they effortlessly groom themselves. Designed to fit the natural shape of a cat's body, this groomer brush gives your pet a thorough grooming massage while keeping skin irritation and hairballs at bay. It automatically turns on when your pet is near and switches off when your cat is done grooming itself.

Buy this awesome pet groomer for only $29.99.

SwitchBot Smart Curtain Rod 2 is a wonderful way to manage your curtains conveniently. It comes with a DynamiClamp design that allows faster and smoother sliding. Its compatibility makes it the perfect product for various curtain rod types. The best thing is you can control it via the app and other third-party smart assistants, such as Alexa and Siri.

You can have this smart curtain rod for only 99.

Giraffe Tools' Grandfalls Pressure Washer Pro has a 100-foot, replaceable high-pressure hose for effective surface cleaning. It comes equipped with an automatic retraction system that allows for simple storage and prevents kinking, snagging and tearing of your hose. Other than its effortless rewinding and unwinding, the pressure washer has a stop-anywhere locking mechanism for easy use of the hose at any desired length.

Try it for yourself for only $599.99.

Petcube Bites 2 is a smart HD pet camera with a treat dispenser, 160-degree lens, and two-way audio functionalities. This is a great way to care for your dog even when you are not home, especially when training them and controlling their anxiety. It lets you conveniently see, command and reward your pet wherever you are.

Get this awesome pet device for only $109.95.

EcoFlow's Delta 2 portable power station is a heavy-duty plug-and-play home backup power built to last six times longer than most of its kind. Impressive features include expandable capacity, significant AC output and seven times faster AC charging. It is easy to use and has Bluetooth functions for easier control, truly a handy power source during power outages or when you go on off-grid trips.

Get it for only $999.

Crafuel's Alto 1000W portable power station is yet another excellent power backup source that can save you in times of emergency. It is versatile and highly useful. You can fully charge it through a 12V carport for about 9 hours, and it has wireless charging functions to help you when your phone's out of power. Aside from smartphones, the device can also power air conditioners and other smaller appliances.

Buy it for only $899 and see for yourself.

The retro style of this Cornrush vintage tabletop popcorn maker is one good reason to buy it. Aside from its vintage charm, this machine also makes good cinema-style popcorn you can enjoy with your family and friends. It is easy to operate – just add oil and kernels, and your snack will be ready in a few minutes. It comes with accessories such as spoons, scoops and popcorn bags.

Get one for only 95.99.

ChouBox's Ultimate automatic litter box is probably one of the most genius product ideas today since it uses the latest exclusive tech in its new sealed waste drawer with a built-in UV emitter. This allows for an odourless and leakage-proof use of this state-of-the-art litter box. The product has an open-top entry and LED display and is equipped with seven safety sensors that detect your cat's presence.

Go try this amazing litter box for only $465.

Formovie THEATER is the world's first Dolby Vision & Atmos UST projector. It uses ALPD 4.0 RGB+ technology that gives a vibrant and vivid display for an excellent viewing experience. Its 4K UHD resolution is matched with Bowers and Wilkins' bespoke sound design to give viewers a complete sensory journey. Family movie nights or solo gaming will never be boring with Formovie Theater, that's for sure.

Get your own unit for $3,499.

Walabot DIY 2 Deluxe bundle is the newest in the brand's line of innovative and award-winning wall scanners. This tool easily locates studs, stud centres, wires, pipes and even pests up to four inches into your drywall. It has two scanning modes (images and expert), Wi-Fi connectivity and a built-in rechargeable battery. It is fully compatible with iOS and Android phones. The bundle comes with a protective case, as well.

This wall scanner is priced at $239.95.

BODEGAcooler is a 12V portable refrigerator built for use on the road and off the grid. If you like camping, this device is a great companion, especially if you want your drinks cold and refreshing. Portable, easy to use and durably built for the outdoors, this cooler has cooling and freezing zones that you can change into single-use by removing the partition.

This portable cooler is available for only $431.99.

Hoselink's 82-foot retractable hose reel is the solution to unruly and messy hoses when watering your garden or yard. The Australian brand's hose reel is a wall-mounted unit with a top-quality spring-loaded hose designed to automatically rewind and stay tangle-free. You just have to walk the hose to extend it and stop wherever you want. All thanks to its automatic rewind system and self-layering feature, no need to worry about getting them tangled and disorganized.

Get it for $235.

Baby Lock Ballad quilting and sewing machine is designed to make things easier for you – from sewing difficult fabrics to tackling thicker quilts. The machine is equipped with a compact digital dual-feed system, multi-function foot control, and a large creative space. It comes with a premier package that includes a six-piece optional quilting foot set, spools smart box, thread collection, bobbins and more.

Try this versatile quilting and sewing machine for only $4,999.

Eufy's all-in-one wall light and motion-activated camera is a great addition to your home security system. It lets you easily monitor your porch, garage, yard and garden while illuminating the area. The cam is capable of capturing anyone who walks into your home premises in full 2K HD. You can view the live feed and record the footage for later review. And you can get a closer view with its 5x zoom capability.

Get this useful item for only $149.99.

Epic's Pure Dispenser is designed to filter out 99.99% of contaminants, such as benzene, chlorine, fluoride, lead, mercury, microplastics and PFOA, from your tap water. It can produce up to 150 gallons of clean water. In addition, it is an eco-friendly option as it can replace 1000+ landfill-bound plastic bottles. What's more, the dispenser has a space-efficient design and is BPA/BPS free.

You can buy this dispenser for only $75.

Snooz is a smart white noise device that has a real fan inside. It does not have low-quality speakers or looping tracks; only the soothing and relaxing sound of real moving air will make you sleep more comfortably. You can adjust the sound through the adjustable fan tone and the 10-volume settings. You can also program it to turn on/off automatically.

Get this white noise device for only $99.99.

FlexiSpot's Deskcise Pro V9 home office all-in-one desk bike is the way to stay active and fit while performing sedentary tasks. This exercise bike has an ergonomic design, eight resistance levels and a pneumatic adjustment lever, so you can adjust the seat to your desired height. In addition, it has an integrated digital display specifying your workout time, speed and calories burned. Its desktop is spacious enough for your laptop.

This device is yours for only $499.99.

Jackery's Solar Generator 2000 Pro is a bundle of Explorer 2000 Pro and SolarSaga 200W. This product delivers the brand's fastest solar recharging and can power various appliances and tools for outdoor applications and home emergency use. These include mini coolers, refrigerators, air conditioners, e-bikes and more. The power station can be fully charged with six 200W solar panels in 2.5 hours. You can also charge it through your carport.

Get the set for only $3,299.

Alen's BreatheSmart 75i True HEPA Air Purifier is designed to effectively capture dust, mould, germs and allergens, leaving you with the cleanest and freshest air possible — all thanks to its high-performing filtration technology! The elegant design makes it suitable for almost any interior design. Also, it works quietly, giving you the peace you deserve while you relax.

You can get Alen's BreatheSmart Air Purifier for only $749.

HTVRONT's mini heat press machine has an even-and-fast heating plate perfect for various heat-transfer projects. The machine is a great choice for personalized patterns for your shirts, hats, handbags and other items. If you plan to customize your gifts for your friends and family, this heat press machine is the one you need. It comes with three heating modes and is available in four colours.

Get one for only $35.99.

Hamama grow kits are designed for you to enjoy growing your super greens and other green leafy vegetables for your salads, smoothies and sandwiches. You can grow more than 10 varieties of delicious and healthy veggies right in your kitchen all year round. The brand also offers subscription options, various growing accessories and other health products. Get your own kit now and start growing your healthy food.

Prices start at $35.

Dekala's Arches is a gradual sunrise alarm clock with multi-functional features, definitely one of the best new product ideas online today. It is actually a six-in-one device (a clock, Bluetooth speaker, wireless charger, weather display, sound machine and ambient light). You can turn on its romantic breath function through the Dekala app or any smart device, breathe in sync with the red light and slowly doze off. Then wake up in the morning refreshed, without the annoying beep of a regular alarm clock.

Get this versatile device for just $129.99.

Fugoo's TRAVELER portable Bluetooth speaker is not your ordinary speaker. It doubles as a cell phone charger and a PA system for outdoor use. It boasts 270° of 100W audio power for a loud and immersive music experience. It also has a microphone, guitar input and USB ports. When it comes to battery life, one charge gives you an impressive 48 hours of continuous music playtime.

Get a unit for only $199.99.

iPitaka's Pita Tag for multi-tool is a compact stylish EDC multi-tool with a built-in AirTag compartment. Its compact and portable design matches its sleek metallic look and sturdy and solid structure, so your AirTag is protected at all times. When you need to open a box or screw some parts of your devices, your EDC tools will help you get the job done.

Get this small but useful tool for just $59.

Netgear's Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 mesh extender is the way to enjoy seamless Wi-Fi coverage on more devices at home with great speeds of up to 1.8Gbps. With Wi-Fi 6, you don't just get faster connection speed, but also up to four times more device capacity compared with Wi-Fi 5. With this mesh extender, you can stream, video-call and surf with speed and comfort.

Get this impressive Netgear product for only $119.9.

Poly Studio R30 is a USB video bar built to make meetings more convenient and inclusive. It features dynamic camera functionalities that keep attendees in the frame at all times. The device also gives rich audio, minus the background noise, to allow each participant to be heard clearly. With 4K resolution, you can zoom the video without affecting the clarity of the image, as well.

Try the Poly Studio R30 USB video bar for only $799.95.

Das Keyboard 5Qs is equipped with Q technology that is built-in to allow smart RGB notifications on your keyboard's keys. Key features include ultra-bright RGB lights, a built-in RGB profile editor with a pre-configured profile and a macro editor to replay recorded keystrokes. The keyboard also has Windows and Ubuntu support and a built-in Mac mode. It also comes with a detachable wrist rest, an aluminium top and Omron-quality key switches.

Das Keyboard 5Qs is yours for only $199.

REXING's wireless outdoor security camera has a built-in advanced solar panel and solar rechargeable batteries. No need to worry about messy and unsightly cables and wires too! Built to capture high-quality videos and images at 130° ultra-wide angle with clear audio, this camera is a great addition to your outdoor security system. Add to that its smart motion detection you can always rely on.

