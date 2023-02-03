This article uses affiliate links, which means if you purchase products through these links, we may earn a commission. Click here to see our T&C . For licensing please click here

KEY POINTS It becomes quite difficult to think of a new gift every year

The quality of your gift will improve if you put your heart and soul into it

There are plenty of customizable and classic options to choose from

When it comes to people you hold dear, you want to find the best gifts for any occasion. But it gets difficult to think of a new gift every year, especially if you have been exchanging gifts for several years now. The quality of your gift can only improve if you put your heart and soul into looking for the perfect one.

This Valentine's Day, take a look at some of the most romantic gift ideas to give your partner. These can also apply to any other occasions you two celebrate.

For your beloved who is into diamonds and jewelry in general, these ethically sourced diamond or colored gemstones are the best Valentine's gifts. Whether you are looking for engagement rings or wedding rings made from gold, diamond, or other precious gemstones, you have plenty of options here. Alternative metal wedding bands are also available. Brilliant Earth's offerings are also ideal for men's everyday accessories or fine jewelry. Check out the shop for gift options for all occasions.

BUY IT HERE

Valentine's day is the perfect time to give your loved ones a precious item that fits their personality. Jeulia's selection of pieces for men and women can be customized to your personal preferences, ensuring you have the perfect gift to give to the best person in your life. One of their best-sellers is a customizable halo oval cut sterling silver ring, which can include the name of the recipient. Resizing options are also available.

BUY IT HERE

You are spoiled for choice when it comes to giving gifts to someone with a sweet tooth, but Cookies by Design provides the perfect bite-and-a-half-sized gourmet sugar cookies for you and your beloved to enjoy. With two dozen freshly baked sugar cookies in a classic gift box as your Valentine's Day gift, you are delivering a message of love. Each box can be delivered contact-free to your home or straight to your sweetheart's office address.

BUY IT HERE

Gift-giving is made more meaningful when you give presents that take into account the personality of the recipient. If there is someone special in your life and they happen to love their pets, they certainly deserve custom pet plushies and other options tailor-made for pet lovers. Express your love by showing them that you know what they love and are willing to put the extra effort into giving them personalized keepsakes.

BUY IT HERE

For single ladies out there, you can express your love for your gal pals by sending them a bouquet on heart's day. These flowers will remind them that being single is still fun and that there is someone who appreciates their presence. Bouqs is your trusted companion in giving the best Valentine's gift for her – and all your gal pals. For a limited time this Galentine, the online store is offering 20% off sitewide.

BUY IT HERE

Looking for curated gifts for your loved ones this Valentine's, but don't know which single item to go with? Curated gift hampers are your best option. Why choose one gift when you can give out a whole hamper filled with items for the occasion and the personality of the recipient? These gift hampers are also carbon neutral – perfect for those who love nature.

BUY IT HERE

For a gift that keeps on giving, these jewelry items from Maemae are one of your best options. They are called "magic tools" for the good juju they are infused with. They can give your loved ones that stroke of good luck or extra motivation they need for their journey ahead. By giving them these 14k gold-filled hypoallergenic pieces, you are saying you are always rooting for them no matter what.

BUY IT HERE

If your sweetheart is craving romantic gifts and you want to go the traditional route, these delectable pieces from Zchocolat are your best bet. You get a dozen heart-shaped treats and 15 assorted gems – all kept in a box with a heart lock and key to show that your heart belongs to your special someone. You also have the option to customize the gift for your beloved. You can also engrave their name on the box.

BUY IT HERE

Diamonds are a girl's best friend. For sure, your sweetheart will want something sparkly on a special occasion – something they can wear every day to remind them of you. If they want the glamour but not the controversy that usually comes with diamonds, these lab-grown diamonds are a perfect choice. Choose from the iconic, classic designs of tennis bracelets and necklaces to find the best option for your Valentine.

BUY IT HERE

What's Valentine without the flowers? One of the best gifts for her is a bouquet of fresh flowers, but this is something you shouldn't wait to do last minute. Flower shops get busy on Valentine's Day, so booking your arrangement in advance is the best way to go. With 800 Florals, you can send flowers online with no hassle. Choose from fresh flowers, plants and floral arrangements and have them sent nationally or internationally.

BUY IT HERE

Don't know what to get him for Valentine's? Choose something that elevates his look without taking away his style. Men's watches are some of the best Valentine's gifts for him, but if you want to make it more romantic, you can go for a pair of men's and women's watches to match. Ashford also offers sunglasses and jewelry if you want to adorn your beloved for an upcoming trip you're having together.

BUY IT HERE

One of the most popular gifts for Valentine's is jewelry. Don't just go for any jewelry. You want something that fits the personality of your loved one, which is why Brook and York provides customizable options in initial pendants, layering sets and toggle necklaces, to name a few. Select the best material for your sweetheart, whether it's gold, silver, rose gold or white gold with their birthstone. Signet rings are also available as Valentine's gift for him.

BUY IT HERE

When you are with the person you love, you want to remember every moment. With this digital photo frame, you can. Give this as a gift to your sweetheart so you can both look back on your fondest moments every day. Customize the photos you see, so that you can get a highlight reel of your life together. Or focus on the most important events in your life, such as your anniversary or wedding.

BUY IT HERE

Every relationship can thrive when you put the effort in to make your partner happy. Giving them thoughtful gifts on special occasions is one of the best ways to show your love. The keyword here is thoughtfulness, and this is where Canvasole excels. They provide top-quality photo prints of any pictures you provide. They can even turn prints into different gift ideas, such as puzzles for you and your loved one to complete together.

BUY IT HERE

Chocolates and flowers are almost synonymous with Valentine's celebrations. You can never go wrong with giving your significant other a box of chocolates. Now, don't just go to the supermarket and get a generic box. Ethelm Chocolate lets you choose from their product range including chocolates with nuts or fruits, brittle, milk chocolate, caramels, dark chocolate and liqueur chocolates. No matter how specific your partner's chocolate preference is, you can give them the best Valentine's gift.

BUY IT HERE

If you're looking for the best Valentine's gift for her and want to go with something unique, Fable's product offerings can provide whimsical options that you won't find anywhere else. They have adorable gift sets and individual gifts, with gift-wrapping options as well. Fable also has gift ideas for any occasion, for any budget. It can be the one-stop shop for all your whimsical gift-giving needs. They can also be given to your sisters as birthday presents.

BUY IT HERE

For those who have a hard time deciding on the gift to give their beloved on Valentine's or other special occasions, Ferns N Petals has more than ten thousand gift options for him and her. Choose from flowers, cakes, gift hampers and more in this store that offers 24-hour delivery in Dubai and one-hour delivery in certain areas. It is convenient and provides a wide range of options, which means you never have to give the same gift to your Valentine.

BUY IT HERE

Whether you're an early prepper or remember to make gift arrangements last minute, From You Flowers can be of great help. The shop has same-day options as well as gifts for various occasions. It can deliver your birthday gifts, sympathy gifts and love and romance gifts – perfect for the upcoming Valentine's Day celebration. Ready to spoil your darling with a variety of gifts? From You Flowers has gift basket options as well.

BUY IT HERE

Make this Valentine's the start of your forever with your significant other by getting an engagement ring and popping the question. Prepare your speech and practice getting on your knee for the epic moment, and let Gabriel & Co. provide you with the perfect engagement ring options to choose from. If your partner says yes, the same shop offers wedding rings for the big day. Not quite ready to pop the question? No worries, there is plenty of fine jewelry as Valentine's gifts for her too.

BUY IT HERE

Not quite sure what to get your darling this Valentine's Day? If she already has everything she could ever want, consider giving her something that elevates her current lifestyle. Elegant Apple Watch bands can be the best Valentine's gift if she is a go-getter and loves dressing up fancy. Choose from Goldenerre's selection of crystal Apple Watch bands to find the best fit for her personality.

BUY IT HERE

Your Valentine will surely love anything you get them for the special occasion, as long as you do it with love. But if you want to make the day extra special, you need a gift that shows them how precious they are to you. Kay's selection of gifts lets you express how much you value each moment spent with them. With these fine jewelry options, you can celebrate every moment with the best gift to give.

BUY IT HERE

Go personal for the sentimental partner who will surely appreciate the effort you put into choosing the perfect gift for them. Myka's selection of name necklaces in gold plating shows your love in the perfectly crafted pieces bearing the name of your sweetheart. They can be customized in so many ways, and you have a variety of designs to choose from. If you're planning to build a family together, these name necklaces can also be extended to include the names of your little ones.

BUY IT HERE

The sweetest Valentine's gift for her can also be the sweetest smelling. Get your beloved a Modern Orange Roses Bouquet or a Hugs and Kisses Rose Bouquet to brighten her day on Valentine's. Even before you two meet for a romantic dinner, the bouquet can guarantee she will be thinking of you. Same-day options are available for affordable prices. Send Flowers also provides other options, such as the Enchanted Garden Flower Bouquet.

BUY IT HERE

With plenty of options to consider for the best Valentine's gifts, you want your gift to your beloved to stand out. Lab-grown diamonds are quickly becoming the best gift for her since they look just like real diamonds but are ethically produced in the lab. Consider this gift of a diamond tennis bracelet in white gold that was previously sold at a national retailer for over $5000, now yours for a more wallet-friendly price!

BUY IT HERE

Flowers provide that instant happiness boost for anyone who buys them. This is what you will be giving to your Valentine if you order through Teleflora, provider of one of the best Valentine's gifts for him and her. They have specially curated a Valentine's Day collection to give you the best options that could make the recipient's heart skip a beat. Ordering late? No worries. Same-day delivery is available for every bouquet.

BUY IT HERE

Looking for something sparkly to give your partner? Zales has all the classic styles that deserve their place in your Valentine's jewelry collection. These items are not only perfect for special occasions, but they can also be part of your Valentine's everyday look. Wherever they go, they will always have something to remind them of you. You will also get a boost of happiness seeing them wear the gifts you gave them.

BUY IT HERE

Valentine's celebrations over the years need not be boring. Even if you and your partner have been together for a while, every special moment still deserves a celebration. If you happen to be celebrating your anniversary around Valentine's, this calls for an extra special gift like the name necklaces from Giftlab. They have plenty of designs and styles to choose from, and the timelessness of this gift idea makes it suitable for any occasion.

BUY IT HERE

It's not just the special moments that need celebrating. You also want to remember them after they have been celebrated. If you've been planning your wedding with your significant other, the party favors to give away after the wedding should show everyone your unique love story. HansonEllis has favor boxes for weddings that can help you achieve this. From cute story boxes to themed options, there is sure to be something fit for your wedding plans.

BUY IT HERE

Whether you're buying a memorable gift for your spouse or partner, or even a family member who is far away, the Lovebox in black and white provides a fun way to connect with the recipient. This box connects with an app, so you can communicate with them no matter where you are. With this love box, you can send uplifting messages and remind them that no distance can get between you two.

BUY IT HERE

Fresh roses preserved to perfection are one of the best Valentine's gifts for her. It is effortlessly romantic, and all you need to do is add a personal message to take it to the next level. The preserved rose gift set also comes with a handmade bear with a small crown for that added cuteness and romantic appeal. With this eternal rose, you are expressing your eternal love for your significant other.

BUY IT HERE

Show your partner that your love for them will never fade with this colorful galaxy artificial flower rose. You can never go wrong with giving roses as gifts. They are an unwavering symbol of love, and this product comes with a stable base that makes it easy for your partner to put your gift on display where they can see it. If you're looking for a great gift idea for women, this is certainly a good choice.

BUY IT HERE

For a gift that lasts beyond Valentine's, give your beloved a handcrafted metal sculpture that can become a fixture in their home – or your home together. This Amazon find is one of the best Valentine's gifts for him to express your timeless love. It's a loving gesture in the form of a perfect gift for Valentine's or your anniversary. With its premium craftsmanship and beautiful design, you are sure that it will last as long as your love.

BUY IT HERE

Give your boyfriend the best Valentine's gift for him in the form of cozy blankets with significant sayings to keep his heart and his body warm. This gift idea shows how much you care about your lover and how much you are rooting for them. With the many inspirational quote options, you can select this gift even beyond Valentine's. It can be a good token of appreciation on their birthday or whenever they reach a new milestone in life.

BUY IT HERE

For couples who like matching items to showcase their love, these matching bracelets will show your strong bond for everyone to see. The bracelets are tightly connected, symbolizing your two hearts connected. You can choose to buy this together, or you can surprise your darling with this couple's gift idea on Valentine's or your anniversary. Planning a Valentine's surprise for your pal? This can affirm your dedication to your friends as well.

BUY IT HERE

Jewelry is one of the timeless gift options for the special woman in your life. Whether it's your girlfriend, wife, mother or sister, choosing a sterling silver necklace is always a good choice to show your appreciation for them.

This Amazon find is S925 sterling silver based with a pendant size of 0.79x0.99 inches. It comes with a 2-inch extension to give the wearer the perfect fit. Each crystal in your chosen necklace has diamond-like qualities, giving it an elegance that the gift recipient will surely endure.

BUY IT HERE

Unique gifts are always some of the best options whether you're giving one to your boyfriend, mother, mother-in-law or best friend. These SassyCups have that funny appeal that other generic gifts cannot match. They can serve as a travel mug for your intended recipient, or they can be a holiday gift if you choose the gift wrap-themed box. If you've been wondering what to get your wife for Valentine's, this 22oz tumbler comes in mint, pink and lilac color options. It can keep cold drinks cold or hot drinks hot. It comes with a slide-close lid and a matching reusable straw.

BUY IT HERE

Get this unique and everlasting Valentine's gift for her to show you remembered her on the special occasion. This forever bear is an adorable present that can also be given on birthdays to bring a smile to her face. The bear covered in red roses can be just the perfect mood booster as a random gift when your beloved is having a bad day. Add a gift card to remind her that you love her no matter what.

BUY IT HERE

Nothing beats real red roses as the perfect romantic gift. The preserved version is the next best thing because it will last forever. It's the perfect Valentine's gift for her because it comes in elegant packaging with a high-quality outer box, an engraved inner box made of wood and an elegant necklace box with a soft cushion. It's also a perfect anniversary gift to remind her how much you love her.

BUY IT HERE

What do you give discerning men in your life? This personalized leather bracelet can be the best Valentine's gift for him if he is into silver and rope materials. The personalized accessory comes in faux leather and can be customized to fit any occasion worth celebrating. Give this to your boyfriend or husband for Valentine's or as a graduation or anniversary gift. It can also be a token of your love when they receive a promotion.

BUY IT HERE

Celebrate your sister and show love for her on the day dedicated to love. This is perfect for sisters who have been joined at the hip since birth or if you have recently reignited your sisterhood. This throw pillow cover can serve as a reminder that you will always be bonded for life. It can serve as a going away present as well. It can fit pillow sizes 18x18 inches with a snug fit. Made of 100% linen and skin-friendly.

BUY IT HERE

For a fuss-free Valentine's gift for the man in your life, go for this 925 solid sterling silver ring with an onyx stone. It has a shiny polished silver finish and is crafted with a masculine style in mind. It comes in different U.S. and Canadian ring sizes, and a gift box is already included in your purchase. Simply order this Valentine's gift for him, and you're all set for Love Day, Father's Day, anniversaries, or birthday celebrations.

BUY IT HERE

There is nothing more fulfilling than finding a gift that the recipient loves so much. When you get your partner this wood valet stand as a gift, you're not only giving them something that looks nice. It can also be functional to fit most smartphones and mobile gadgets such as iPhone, iPad, Samsung, Blackberry, LG and Google devices. Personalize your item with an engraving of their name or a message you want to say to them, and voila. You've got the best gift for him this Valentine's.

BUY IT HERE

There are a lot of stressors that might hinder your darling from enjoying Valentine's fully. One of the perfect gift ideas you can give them is a relaxing set of bath bomb shower tablets they can use for self-care and relaxation at home. This particular gift set comes in a pack of 8, which can be split in half so that half can be used in the shower steamer and the other half can be saved for another time. The doubled essential oil infusion makes sure each half has enough aromatherapy effect.

BUY IT HERE

If your sweetheart is into spa treatments, but she has a lot of bath bombs already, give her this deluxe package spa gift set to complete the treat. This gift set includes a 12oz wine tumbler, a shampoo bar, a scented candle, a jewelry tray and 2 aromatherapy shower steamers. It also comes with a rose flower and a greeting card, making it the perfect gift for her on Valentine's.

BUY IT HERE

Keep the romance alive with an anniversary gift or Valentine's gift for him in the form of this tumbler engraved with a milestone you are celebrating. It can be perfect for your silver wedding anniversary or to mark how many years you have been each other's Valentine. It can also be a gift idea for children looking to buy couple's gifts for their parents' wedding anniversary. It's truly versatile, yet there are limitless design choices to go for.

BUY IT HERE

Having trouble deciding on the best Valentine's Day gift for him? Shopping for men's gifts can be hard sometimes, especially if you've already given him plenty of gifts in the past. Consider something useful like this whiskey gift set for men. It comes engraved with an "I Love You" on the whiskey stone, making it a great gift for the occasion and a useful drinking companion that will remind him of you.

BUY IT HERE

For family-oriented couples, a keepsake can be one of the most thoughtful gift ideas. This DIY plaster hand mold sculpture kit is ideal for two adult hands, 2 adults and 1 small child, or up to 4 small children's hands. Capture a core memory as you use the kit to mold and cast your hands as a family and keep it as bedroom decor all year round. There is also an XL version for bigger families.

BUY IT HERE

Even small tokens can go big on meaning. These succulent pots that go with a greeting card can be a good gift idea for the green thumbs in your life. This can be a sweet Valentine's gift for her or even for him if he's into growing plants. The flower pots are created with ceramic, so they are durable and not easily broken while also looking aesthetic. If you have plant cuttings, you can throw that in with your gift basket to get your beloved started on their gardening.

BUY IT HERE

You can never go wrong with giving men a functional and slim wallet. Unlike women, they hardly bring a bag with them, which makes their wallet an essential everyday carry. With this designer wallet, they get 11 card pockets and an outside notch that makes pushing out cards easy. This can be used as a business card holder as well. The integrated money clip helps keep the wallet slim – definitely a must for the professional men in your life.

BUY IT HERE

Looking for a gift that can last years? A preserved flower with colorful mood lighting can easily last 3-5 years with proper care. You don't need to worry about your flowers wilting a day after giving them to your Valentine. This gift shows just how undying your love is for your partner. Consider giving her preserved flowers regularly as a symbol of you growing your garden of love together.

BUY IT HERE

For men who have everything, the best Valentine's gift is one that is simple but thoughtful. This gift box for men contains essentials he will always need, such as a 20oz tumbler, a pair of cool sunglasses, funny socks, a golden keychain and even an exquisite gift card. Giving him this gift box shows that you thought of items that will be useful to him, reinforcing that you care about his overall well-being.

BUY IT HERE