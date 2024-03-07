Fresh from gracing the covers of VOGUE Mexico and Harper's Bazaar Magazine, Native American-Czech actress Danielle Vasinova is set to walk the red carpet for the most iconic Oscar's events in 2024.

Honoring the covers of the two prominent magazines enabled Danielle to break glass ceilings becoming one of the very few Native American-Czech actresses to do so.

With the Oscars, a prestigious event in Hollywood that recognizes groundbreaking achievements in the film industry, only a few days away, Danielle Vasinova is looking forward to donning a brand that coincides with her personal beliefs and advocacies.

For actresses attending the Oscars and the events taking place in Los Angeles, choosing a red carpet gown is not just about aesthetics; it's a strategic decision. The red carpet is a powerful platform, and the dress becomes an extension of the actress's personal brand.

Their outfit of choice can be a powerful symbol, sending a message beyond the individual. Actresses can leverage the attention to subtle advocate for the causes they care about.

Among the many possible designers who Danielle can work with, one choice is Laura Basci, known for consciously sourcing sustainable materials to incorporate in her handmade pieces that are the ideal combination of elegant and powerful.

Other than the overall appeal of the designer pieces from Laura Basci, Danielle shares the brand's commitment to sustainability.

Basci was also the designer of choice by actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie, who's known globally for her chic fashion sense and dedicated personality. She donned diverse brand pieces throughout the years on various occasions. Another equally stylish and prominent celebrity who opted for Basci is Colombian actress Sofia Vergara, who wore a red strapless gown with a bejeweled skirt and body hugging shape during the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Vergara also wore Basci's creations as she promoted her Netflix show "Griselda."

Although nothing is confirmed yet about which designer brand she's choosing to walk with on the red carpet, Danielle is keen on combining fashion with social awareness in one ensemble. After all, a well-chosen dress that can complement Danielle's style and natural beauty can generate positive coverage and give her a broader platform to reach her audiences across the globe.

Danielle began her modeling career at the age of 14, when a talent scout approached her at a local mall when she was performing in a cheerleading competition for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). She was inspired to follow in the footsteps of her grandmother, who was an actress in Prague. She holds a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Sciences from the University of Connecticut, and later studied drama with Robert Carnegie of Playhouse West, Margie Haber and Ivana Chubbuck.

The actress is known for her roles in action/thriller films, with her latest being "Darkness of Man" with Jean-Claude Van Damme.

We can't wait to see how this livewire actress is going to turn heads and spark meaningful conversations at the Elton John's annual Academy Awards Viewing red carpet as she did on her fashion magazine appearance.