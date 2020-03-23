On Saturday, Argentina and Juventus forward Paulo Dybala confirmed that he along with his girlfriend Oriana Sabatini have tested positive for COVID-19. Former Italy captain Paolo Maldini has also contracted the Novel Coronavirus, AC Milan reported.

Dybala admitted that he and his girlfriend have contracted the virus, but assured his fans that they are both in good health.

Dybala revealed his results for the COVID-19 test on Instagram. He said that he and his girlfriend, are in "perfect conditions."

Consequently, Dybala became the third Juventus player to be confirmed to have COVID-19. The first victim was World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi, followed by centre-back Daniele Rugani.

As of now, Dybala is asymptomatic and he is self-isolating at home. The Juve number 10 admitted to have taken the test last week. Notably, the forward's previous tests did not show any infection by the virus.

Meanwhile, AC Milan's technical director, Paolo Maldini and his son, Daniel, have both tested positive for the deadly virus as well.

AC Milan published a statement that reads, "(Paolo) became aware of being in contact with a person who subsequently tested positive for Coronavirus and began to display symptoms of the virus himself. He was administered with a swab test yesterday, the result of which was positive. His son Daniel, a forward in AC Milan's youth team, also tested positive."

The statement also mentioned that the 51-year-old former Italian international spent fourteen days in self-isolation at home and would further remain in quarantine until clinically recovered. The club added that 18-year old Daniel had been training with Milan's first team.

As of now, football and all other sporting events are halted amidst an unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19. Serie A is postponed until at least April 3, with the global sporting calendar being jolted.

Italy surpassed China in terms of death toll as the coronavirus has killed more than 5000 people in the country. 651 people died in Italy on Sunday. On Saturday, the number was 793.

Recently, the English football season was also suspended across all divisions. France's Ligue 1 is also postponed, as the country is also hit hard by the virus.

According to the latest reports, the global death toll passed 15,000 and confirmed cases now near 350,000.