Peaky Blinders Season 5 Episode 5 is almost a week away and fans just cannot wait for it, particularly after the appalling episode 4 that aired Sunday night. Episode 4 titled "The Loop" ended with a major cliffhanger that left viewers in a shock.

[Spoiler alert! This post contains spoilers from Peaky Blinders Season 5. So, look away if you don't want to know what is about to happen in episode 5.]

Amidst all the drama, Arthur Shelby narrowly escaped death in the episode. Just when Linda Shelby, Arthur's estranged wife, is about to shoot him, someone unexpected comes to the rescue. There is definitely a gunshot while Arthur seems in one piece.

Aunt Polly returns to save the day and shoots Linda instead. The episode closes right there, leaving Linda's fate uncertain. Is Linda really dead?

In an interview with Digital Spy, Peaky Blinders star Kate Phillips, who plays the role of Linda, responded to the death cliffhanger.

"It was a real shocker to read and it's always cool to be part of the twist, as well. It was also, unbelievably fun to play, that evening was a night shoot and I've never been so cold in my life," Phillips said. Unfortunately, she refrained from spoiling any major details about her character's fate or series' future.

As fans curiously wait to find out what happens next, here is a little glimpse into Peaky Blinders season 5 episode 5 based on the synopsis released by BBC. As we move into the end of another grisly season, it is safe to say that stakes for some of the characters are higher, than ever before.

The upcoming episode is titled "The Shock" and it will see Mosley make some big decisions. In the light of the shocking past events, Mosley addresses a crowd at the Arrow House. He continues to dominate the scene and gives Tommy new instructions. One can expect to see a charged-up moment between the two, again.

Meanwhile, with every passing episode, Tommy's health continues to deteriorate. The final episodes are expected to unravel details about it, and fans must prepare for another shocking twist.

Tommy, who loathes Mosley secretively and wants to take him down, is planning something big. In episode 5, he is going to pay a visit to an old war comrade with an intention to use his special skill set to his advantage. Elsewhere, Arthur arranges a meeting with his men at Limehouse.

Apart from Kate Phillips, Steven Knight's critically-acclaimed crime drama stars Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, Helen McCrory as Polly Gray, Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby, and Sam Claflin as Oswald Mosley.

Peaky Blinders season 5 episode 5 airs Sunday, September 15 on BBC One at 9:00 pm.