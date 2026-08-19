Fourteen people, including at least four current Penn State University students, face criminal charges after Pennsylvania's attorney general accused two campus fraternities of running a multi-year cocaine-trafficking operation that allegedly used pledges to cut and package the drugs.

Attorney General Dave Sunday announced the charges on 17 Aug 2026 following an investigation by State College Police and the 54th Statewide Investigating Grand Jury.

Prosecutors allege that Agostino Abbatiello, of the Sigma Chi fraternity, and Thomas Robinson, of Delta Upsilon, ran the operation as its main suppliers, travelling regularly to Philadelphia and New York for large quantities of cocaine that were then cut and packaged inside the two fraternity houses.

Sunday said evidence gathered during the investigation showed that for some pledges, cutting and bagging the drugs served as an 'indoctrination into the fraternities', though he declined to say whether separate hazing charges would follow.

Operation Drugs Unlimited and Its Alleged Ringleaders

The investigation, internally titled Operation Drugs Unlimited, examined conduct dating back to 2023 and 2024, when all but one of the 14 defendants were enrolled at Penn State's University Park campus.

Abbatiello and Robinson served as the primary suppliers, sourcing the cocaine from contacts in Philadelphia and New York before bringing it back to State College. Investigators say the pair, along with alleged associates Mohammed Hurabi and Lars Zeepvat, face felony counts of corrupt organisations, conspiracy and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity.

BREAKING: Alleged Penn State cocaine kingpin, dubbed “Pablo Pledgescobar,” turns himself in & is denied bail. https://t.co/Kp6ZO5sfxZ pic.twitter.com/39R4w19pn8 — Polymarket (@Polymarket) August 18, 2026

A fifth defendant, Robert Zanolla, faces felony conspiracy and criminal use of a communication facility, while eight further student-aged defendants, Liam Smith, Michael Brogno, Kaden Howe, Connor Hurleigh, Seth Beardsley, Kyle Ridpath, Daniel Price and Charles Wiseman, face misdemeanour counts of possession and drug paraphernalia, the attorney general's office said.

The 14th defendant, Paul Robinson, is Thomas Robinson's father and is charged with tampering with evidence and hindering the investigation after allegedly helping conceal a safe containing drugs and cash. Most transactions within the ring were settled in cash or through payment apps, investigators said.

🇺🇸 A Penn State cocaine case just got its own Better Call Saul twist.



Prosecutors say 14 people were charged over an alleged drug ring tied to Penn State fraternities.



One of the alleged ringleaders apparently had a lawyer pretty close to home: his dad.



Pittsburgh attorney… pic.twitter.com/ksSvaPiwZy — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 18, 2026

Abbatiello, 24, failed to appear at his scheduled arraignment and was named in a warrant before surrendering to authorities the following day.

He was arraigned on charges including possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy and was ordered held without bail. Grand jury findings cited by prosecutors state that one buyer believed he had paid Abbatiello more than £36,900 ($50,000) for cocaine over the course of the operation.

Cutting and Bagging as an Alleged Pledge Ritual

The cocaine arriving in State College was cut and packaged primarily inside the Delta Upsilon and Sigma Chi houses before distribution to students, the attorney general's office said. Sunday said the packaging work was carried out by fraternity brothers and, on multiple occasions, by pledges seeking to join the organisations.

He described the pattern uncovered by investigators as evidence that handling the cocaine doubled as part of the pledging process for some recruits, rather than as an isolated task.

Sunday stopped short of confirming that hazing charges would be added to the case when asked directly at Monday's news conference, saying the investigation remained ongoing.

Authorities said they found no evidence that any of the packaging took place on Penn State's university-owned campus, since both fraternity houses operate off campus. The attorney general's office said the operation had been under investigation since at least September 2024, with informants making controlled purchases before charges were filed.

Fraternities, University and National Chapters Respond

Penn State placed Delta Upsilon on interim suspension immediately after the charges were announced, pending review by its Office of Student Accountability and Conflict Response, the university said in a statement.

Read more Nigerian Influencer Busted Over Alleged Role in $28 Million Cocaine Shipment Bound for UK Nigerian Influencer Busted Over Alleged Role in $28 Million Cocaine Shipment Bound for UK

Sigma Chi, by contrast, is not recognised by the university and operates outside its oversight. Penn State Vice President for Student Affairs Andrea Dowhower said the university was 'horrified by these serious allegations' and that criminal activity, including hazing, has no place at the institution.

Sigma Chi's national headquarters said the three members it had named in the charges had been suspended pending the judicial process and placed its Penn State chapter on interim suspension of all operations while it determines whether the conduct reflected individual behaviour or organised chapter activity, calling it 'an egregious violation of our values'.

Delta Upsilon's executive director, Justin Kirk, said members connected to the ring had been expelled or suspended if they had not already resigned, and that the international fraternity would continue cooperating with investigators.

The case adds to a long history of fraternity misconduct at Penn State, where two Beta Theta Pi leaders were sentenced in 2024 over the 2017 hazing death of pledge Timothy Piazza, a case that helped drive passage of the federal Stop Campus Hazing Act.

All 14 defendants in the cocaine case are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty, the attorney general's office said, and prosecution will proceed through its Drug Strike Force Section.