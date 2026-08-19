Penn State University has been rocked by allegations of a cocaine trafficking operation involving fraternity houses and current and former students.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday announced charges against 14 people on Monday. 13 are current or former Penn State students. At least four remain enrolled at the university.

Investigators said the alleged ring operated mainly during 2023 and 2024. Large quantities of cocaine were reportedly sourced from contacts in Philadelphia and New York. The drugs were then taken to the Sigma Chi and Delta Upsilon houses, where they were cut and packaged before being distributed, largely to students.

Court documents allege fraternity brothers and pledges were used as labour. One defendant reportedly described a co-defendant as the 'largest distributor of cocaine' at Penn State. He also allegedly 'boasted about how much money he was making from selling cocaine'.

'This is very serious criminal conduct. There was nothing junior or childlike about this type of conduct,' Sunday said. 'This was an upper-level trafficking organization for this region in Pennsylvania.'

Alleged Ringleader Surrenders After Missing Hearing

Authorities identified 24-year-old Agostino Abbatiello as an alleged leader of the operation. He reportedly surrendered on Tuesday after failing to attend a scheduled arraignment the previous day.

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Abbatiello was subsequently arraigned and denied bail. He faces charges including possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy. A lawyer listed for him was not immediately available for comment.

Court records also identify Thomas Robinson as another alleged key figure. His father, Paul Robinson, faces separate felony charges over allegations that he attempted to conceal evidence. Prosecutors say he helped hide a safe containing drugs and cash and took other steps to obstruct the investigation.

Four defendants face serious felony allegations, including conspiracy, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity and corrupt organisations offences. Another faces felony conspiracy and a communications-related charge. Eight others are charged with misdemeanour drug possession.

The allegations have not been tested at trial.

Two Penn State University fraternities are at the center of a cocaine trafficking ring bust, leading to charges against 14 people, authorities announced on Monday.



According to the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, the cocaine was cut and packaged in the Delta Upsilon and… pic.twitter.com/6xZe8nJxRo — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 18, 2026

Penn State Suspends Fraternity Operations

The case has prompted immediate action from Penn State and the fraternities involved.

The university placed Delta Upsilon on interim suspension. It also stressed that Sigma Chi is no longer recognised by Penn State and therefore falls outside the university's direct oversight.

Delta Upsilon Executive Director Justin Kirk said members linked to the alleged operation were expelled or suspended if they did not resign.

Sigma Chi Executive Director Michael Church said three charged members had been suspended pending the legal process. The fraternity also suspended all operations at its Penn State chapter while it investigates whether the allegations involved individual members or wider chapter activity.

'This conduct is an egregious violation of our values and has no place in our fraternity, community, or society,' Church said. He added that members involved 'will be held fully accountable to the extent available to our fraternity.'

For Penn State, the allegations are particularly serious because they combine drug trafficking with claims of hazing and exploitation of pledges.

What investigators uncovered was not simply alleged recreational drug use. Authorities say it was a structured operation that moved cocaine into State College, prepared it inside fraternity houses and relied on a student network to distribute it.

The investigation and criminal proceedings are now expected to determine how extensive that alleged network was, and who else may ultimately be held accountable.