A Nigerian social media influencer accused of being a key figure in an international cocaine network has been arrested after authorities seized a haul worth almost $28 million (£21 million) allegedly destined for the UK.

Afolabi Kazeem Micheal, 49, was detained at Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos last week. He was preparing to board a business-class flight to Paris when National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) officers intervened.

Micheal is known online as 'KC Luxury' and has about 700,000 Instagram followers. He presented himself as a businessman involved in gold and luxury goods.

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The NDLEA alleges he was the Nigerian 'arrowhead' of a cartel moving cocaine from South America through Nigeria to Europe and Asia.

He has not commented on the allegations and has not been charged in court.

Cocaine Found Hidden in Brown Boxes

The investigation began on Monday, 3 August, when NDLEA officers discovered 184.5kg (406.75 pounds) of cocaine at a courier facility in Lagos. The drugs were concealed inside brown boxes prepared for export.

Officials said the shipment was linked to an international trafficking network that had allegedly used Nigeria as a transit point for years. The network is suspected of moving cocaine to Britain, other European countries and destinations in Asia.

Nigeria has faced repeated attempts to move cocaine through its airports, ports and logistics companies. In July, the NDLEA reported several major cocaine seizures in Lagos, including a consignment allegedly bound for the UK.

Investigators then turned their attention to Micheal.

The agency said intelligence indicated he planned to leave Nigeria. Officers intercepted him at the airport 10 days after the cocaine seizure.

'Upon credible intelligence that he intended to flee the country... our operatives moved decisively and apprehended him at the boarding gate... just as he attempted to escape the reach of the law,' NDLEA chairman General Buba Marwa said.

Second Suspect and International Investigation

Micheal was allegedly carrying more than $12,840 (£9,470) in Euros, Pounds and Naira when arrested. Officers also seized expensive jewellery which the agency described as being 'consistent with the proceeds of his illicit trade'.

A second suspect, 33-year-old Lawal Mujab Kehinde, was also detained.

The NDLEA alleges Kehinde worked for a logistics company used to transport the cocaine. Investigators claim he helped package the drugs for export and was paid in cash.

Kehinde has not commented on the allegations and has not been charged in court.

The investigation has also extended beyond Nigeria. The NDLEA said suspected members of the same network in the UK have been arrested by overseas law enforcement agencies.

Marwa said the case showed the importance of international cooperation in tackling organised drug trafficking.

He also warned that investigators would continue pursuing suspected members of the network.

'We will track you to the departure gates if we must,' the chairman firmly vowed at a news conference in Lagos.

The latest seizure comes as Nigerian authorities intensify intelligence-led operations against international trafficking syndicates. Earlier this month, the NDLEA also reported cocaine consignments hidden inside a traditional mortar and a backpack bound for China and Italy.