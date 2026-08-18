A Pennsylvania judge denied Agostino S. Abbatiello bail on Tuesday after he surrendered to authorities. Prosecutors accuse the former Penn State student of leading a cocaine distribution network linked to two fraternity houses.

Abbatiello, 24, missed his scheduled arraignment on Monday. Magisterial District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker ordered him held without bail the following day after he turned himself in.

Prosecutors Charge 14 in Cocaine Ring

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday announced charges against 14 people on Monday. Thirteen were current or former Penn State students, while the 14th was a defendant's father.

Prosecutors say the alleged ring operated during 2023 and 2024 and was linked to the Delta Upsilon and Sigma Chi fraternity houses in State College. Sunday said the alleged activity occurred off campus.

Investigators identified Abbatiello and Thomas Michael Robinson as the main suppliers. They accuse the pair of travelling to Philadelphia and New York to obtain cocaine.

Authorities say fraternity members cut and packaged the drugs at the two off-campus houses. They allegedly sold the cocaine to Penn State students.

Prosecutors also accuse some fraternity pledges of helping prepare the drugs. Sunday said some pledges cut and packaged cocaine as part of their initiation activities.

Abbatiello, Robinson, Mohammed Hurabi and Lars Zeepvat face several felony charges. These include corrupt organisations, conspiracy and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity.

Robert Zanolla faces felony conspiracy and criminal use of a communication facility. Eight other defendants face misdemeanour drug possession and paraphernalia charges.

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Polymarket, the prediction market platform, posted about the case after Abbatiello surrendered and referenced him with a nickname in its social media post. The article references that post but does not adopt the characterisation.

Father Accused of Hiding Evidence

Prosecutors also charged Paul Robinson, Thomas Robinson's father. They accuse him of hiding evidence and obstructing the investigation.

Authorities say Paul Robinson concealed a safe containing drugs and cash. He faces felony tampering and hindering apprehension charges.

The Attorney General's Office and State College Police investigated the case as Operation Drugs Unlimited. The 54th Statewide Investigating Grand Jury also reviewed the evidence.

Investigators began focusing on Thomas Robinson in September 2024 through controlled cocaine purchases. His December 2024 arrest led investigators to Abbatiello, according to court documents.

According to grand jury testimony cited in court documents, Abbatiello supplied cocaine to students. Court documents allege he was still distributing cocaine in February 2026.

Prosecutors say buyers often paid in cash or through payment apps. They allege sales took place at fraternity houses and social gatherings.

Penn State Suspends Delta Upsilon

Penn State placed Delta Upsilon on interim suspension after authorities announced the charges. The university said it would address current students through its conduct process.

Penn State does not recognise Sigma Chi and does not oversee the group. Sigma Chi's national organisation suspended three charged members and halted chapter operations.

At least four defendants are current Penn State students, according to the Attorney General's Office. Penn State said it would cooperate with law enforcement and that criminal activity and hazing have no place at the university.

Five of the felony defendants appeared for arraignment on Monday. Judges set unsecured bail between $250,000 and $1.5 million for each.

Abbatiello did not appear, prompting authorities to issue a warrant. He surrendered on Tuesday morning and appeared before Gillette-Walker.

Gillette-Walker denied bail, keeping Abbatiello in custody. Sunday said authorities had accounted for the alleged ring's key members.

Abbatiello and several other defendants are due for preliminary hearings on 2 September. Prosecutors must prove the charges in court, and all defendants remain presumed innocent unless proven guilty.