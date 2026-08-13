Luigi Mangione's federal case has been abruptly set for an emergency court conference, raising speculation that the accused killer could be exploring a plea deal just weeks before his state murder trial begins.

Federal prosecutors and Mangione's defence team filed a joint one-page request for an emergency conference, now scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday. The timing immediately drew attention because the filing came only hours after a New York state court hearing where Judge Gregory Carro confirmed that jury selection in Mangione's murder trial will begin on 8 September.

Mangione, 28, is accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel in December 2024. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges in both his state and federal cases.

The federal case had not been expected to go to trial until January 2027, making the sudden joint request unusual so close to the start of the state proceedings.

Plea Deal Questions Grow

The emergency conference has fuelled questions over whether prosecutors and the defence are discussing a possible resolution in the federal case. Mangione faces a federal stalking charge that could carry a sentence of up to life in prison.

One possibility reportedly being discussed could be an 'open plea', which would leave sentencing to a judge rather than locking in a punishment through a negotiated agreement. That has not been confirmed in court filings.

If any federal plea were reached before the state trial begins, it could reshape the legal strategy on both sides and trigger new arguments over how the two cases overlap.

Could Federal Case Affect State Charges?

Mangione's defence previously raised a double jeopardy argument, but Judge Carro rejected it as premature. A federal plea could bring that issue back into focus because both cases stem from the same alleged shooting and the same victim.

Any such argument would still face legal hurdles. State and federal cases can often move separately, but New York law has its own rules that could invite fresh challenges depending on the details of any federal resolution. For now, no plea agreement has been announced.

State Murder Trial Still Moving Ahead

Despite the surprise federal development, the state trial remains on schedule. Mangione is charged in New York with second-degree murder, possession of a forged instrument and six weapons-related counts.

Judge Carro said Tuesday that the trial will proceed on 8 September even if some motions remain unresolved. The trial is expected to last six to eight weeks and is drawing intense public attention. More than 84 media outlets or individuals have expressed interest in covering the proceedings.

The court plans to provide an overflow room so journalists and members of the public can watch.

Anonymous Jury Approved

Carro has also ruled that the jury will be anonymous. In a written order, the judge cited a 'realistic and substantial risk' that jurors could face harassment, intimidation or improper outside influence if their identities were disclosed.

Prosecutors had pushed for anonymity, citing threats and harassment directed at people perceived as connected to the case. Mangione's lawyers opposed the move, arguing it could unfairly suggest that jurors face danger from the defendant.

With jury selection weeks away and a sudden federal hearing now on the calendar, Mangione's legal fight has entered a critical stretch. One that could determine whether the case heads to trial as planned or takes an unexpected turn before September.