Nitish Kaushal, an alleged associate of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Organised Crime Group, has been arrested by US law enforcement authorities in Vermont, marking another development in an international crackdown on organised crime groups with roots in India.

The arrest was announced by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Thursday and comes weeks after a coordinated operation led to multiple arrests across the United States, Canada and Europe.

Kaushal had been among the individuals charged by US authorities but was not previously in custody. According to the FBI, he is accused of carrying out violent acts on behalf of the Bhagwanpuria gang and now faces serious federal charges.

His arrest follows the launch of Operation Hard Ball, which targeted members and associates of three organised crime groups linked to India, including the Bishnoi, Bhagwanpuria and Dhanda gangs.

More Details on Nitish Kaushal

Nitish Kaushal is an Indian-origin man who has been identified by the FBI as a member of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Organised Crime Group. According to US authorities, he is accused of carrying out kidnappings and assaults on behalf of the organisation and has been charged with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

The FBI stated that the US District Court for the Central District of California in Los Angeles issued a federal arrest warrant for Kaushal on June 25 after the charges were filed against him.

On its website, the FBI said: 'Kaushal is wanted for his alleged involvement in a transnational criminal organization engaged in, among other things, acts involving murder, kidnapping, drug trafficking, extortion, weapons trafficking, money laundering, and human smuggling. This organisation, known as the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Organized Crime Group (the "Bhagwanpuria OCG"), originated in the Punjab state of India and operated in the Central District of California and elsewhere.'

The agency further alleged that Kaushal carried out violent operations for the group, adding: 'Kaushal is alleged to have carried out acts of violence on behalf of the Bhagwanpuria OCG, including, but not limited to, kidnappings and assaults.'

Kaushal was among the 34 individuals charged by US authorities in connection with the activities of the Bishnoi, Bhagwanpuria and Dhanda organised crime groups. Before his arrest, he was one of 11 people who were either fugitives or not in the custody of US authorities.

According to the FBI, most of those charged, including Kaushal, could face 'a mandatory minimum prison sentence between 10 years in federal prison and life imprisonment, and a statutory maximum sentence of life in federal prison' if convicted.

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Operation Hard Ball

Kaushal's arrest forms part of Operation Hard Ball, an international law enforcement effort aimed at dismantling transnational organised crime groups with links to India.

Earlier this month, authorities in the United States, Canada and Europe arrested 24 people linked to the Bishnoi, Bhagwanpuria and Dhanda gangs. According to the FBI, 13 arrests were made in the United States, three in Canada and one in Spain. Within the United States, 11 arrests took place in California, with one each in Indiana and Georgia.

The US Justice Department said the Bhagwanpuria gang originated in Punjab under the leadership of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, who is currently imprisoned in India. The department described him as a former associate turned rival of Lawrence Bishnoi.

According to US authorities, the Bhagwanpuria gang now has more than 1,000 members and associates around the world, including more than 100 in the United States. The group is also said to be active in Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Authorities further alleged that the gang worked with corrupt law enforcement officials in India to extort money from victims. In one case cited by the US Justice Department, Punjab police officer Gurinderjit Singh has been charged with acting as an associate of the gang by demanding roughly £294,000 from a Los Angeles-based family.

Operation Hard Ball has also included efforts to locate other alleged gang members. The FBI has launched a manhunt for Lawrence Bishnoi aide Goly Brar, who has been charged with ordering the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to £36,700 for information leading to Brar's arrest. In a statement, the agency said: 'The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of Satinderjeet Singh, wanted for his alleged involvement in the Lawrence Bishnoi Organized Crime Group, which is allegedly engaged in a variety of violent acts in Southern California, and across the United States and Canada.'